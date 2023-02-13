Wrestling: Northwestern sweeps Purdue dual 30-12

Redshirt junior and 174-pounder Troy Fisher at Jan. 27’s home match against Wisconsin. Fisher earned his 17th win of the season at Sunday’s match against Purdue.

Northwestern left West Lafayette, Indiana with a full sweep against Purdue (4-11, 0-8 Big Ten), making for a 30-12 victorious final dual meet Sunday.

The Boilermakers’ only 12 points in Holloway Gymnasium came from two forfeits – 125 and 141 lbs. – picked up by Purdue’s redshirt sophomore Matt Ramos and graduate student Parker Filius, respectively.

While the match lacked pins from both sides, the Wildcats ensured more than enough points to earn the victory despite being down by two starters with three decisions, four major decisions and one technical fall.

Graduate student and 149-pounder Yahya Thomas scored the first major decision of the match over Boilermakers’ redshirt freshman Jaden Reynolds, ending at 15-5 at the end of the third period. After Thomas’ win, redshirt junior Trevor Chumbley hit the match’s technical fall against Purdue’s Brennan Doyle at 5:26, using eight back points to seal an NU win.

With a close overall score of 15-12 in favor of the Cats, coach Matt Storniolo looked focused as redshirt junior and 174-pounder Troy Fisher stepped on the Purdue mat’s gray circle. The Kansas native had a score of 9-3 with 44 seconds left on the clock before bringing his tally up to 12 with a takedown. This marked his 17th win of the season and the first of three consecutive NU major decisions.

Redshirt freshmen Evan Bates and Purdue’s Ben Vanadia wrestled at 184 lbs, with Bates earning his two points within the match’s first eight seconds and having two minutes and 51 seconds of riding time within the first period. The Indiana native ended with a major decision score of 11-3.

The Davison brothers finished off the match with two wins for the purple and white, with a major decision for graduate student and 197-pounder Andrew Davison and a regular decision for redshirt senior and heavyweight Lucas Davison.

Speeding by without a loss and winning by 18 points, the Cats now head back home to Evanston. They have almost three weeks before their next expected appearance at the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @TheMicahSandy

Related Stories:

— Captured: NU Wrestling remains undefeated at home after close match against Wisconsin

— Wrestling: Northwestern outmuscles Illinois for first conference victory of season

— Wrestling: Northwestern, coach Matt Storniolo agree to multi-year extension