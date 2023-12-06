A player in a white jersey holds a basketball and attempts to dodge a player in a black and red jersey.
Emma Richman/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Northern Illinois 89-67

Emma Richman and Carlotta Angiolillo
December 6, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) defeated Northern Illinois (5-2,0-0 MAC) 89-67 Monday night. Graduate student guard Boo Buie and senior center Matthew Nicholson combined for 38 points in the winning effort. Next up for the Wildcats is Friday’s conference opener against No. 1 Purdue at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Two players in white jerseys raise their hands in the air. Two players reach for the ball. Three players in white jerseys prepare to play defense. One player in a white jersey dribbles the ball and prepares to pass. Two players in white jerseys help their teammate walk off the court. One player in a white jersey dribbles the ball down the court as two players in black jerseys attempt to block the opposing player. The wildcat mascot plays a drum. One player in a white jersey dunks the basketball. Players in white jerseys huddle near the referee. A player in a white jersey holds a basketball against his hip. A player in a white jersey stands on the edge of the court next to the referee.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @emmarichman_

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @carlottaang76

Related Stories:

— Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern beats Western Michigan 63-59 

— Rapid Recap: Northwestern 89, Northern Illinois 67

— Brooks Barnhizer scores 20 points in Northwestern win

Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in