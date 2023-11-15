An athlete in a gray jersey passes a basketball mid-jump.
Isaiah Steinberg/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Western Michigan 63-59 in third consecutive victory

Byline photo of Isaiah Steinberg
Anna Watson and Isaiah Steinberg
November 15, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern defeated Western Michigan 63-59 Tuesday night. Graduate student guard Boo Buie scored a team-high 21 points, and junior guard Brooks Barnhizer added a career-high 20 points. The Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will head to Uncasville, Connecticut to face Rhode Island in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Saturday.

An athlete in a gray jersey faces away from the camera. An athlete in a gray jersey dribbles with their back to a defender. An athlete in a gray jersey makes a layup above two athletes in brown jerseys. An athlete in a gray jersey guards an athlete in a brown jersey. An athlete in a gray jersey looks to shoot the ball. An athlete in a gray jersey dunks a basketball. An athlete in a gray jersey dribbles a basketball around an athlete in a brown jersey. An athlete in a gray jersey shoots a basketball over two players in brown jerseys. An athlete in a gray jersey looks to shoot a basketball, defended by two athletes in brown jerseys. A wildcat mascot in a white jersey raises its arms. An athlete in a gray jersey dribbles a basketball. An athlete in a gray jersey shoots a basketball. An athlete in a gray jersey dribbles a basketball between their legs. An athlete in a gray jersey prepares to shoot a basketball.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @adub_sports

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @IsaiahStei27

