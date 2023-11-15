Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Western Michigan 63-59 in third consecutive victory

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern defeated Western Michigan 63-59 Tuesday night. Graduate student guard Boo Buie scored a team-high 21 points, and junior guard Brooks Barnhizer added a career-high 20 points. The Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will head to Uncasville, Connecticut to face Rhode Island in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Saturday.

