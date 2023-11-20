Evanston Boba stores showcase variety, competition

Bubble tea, or boba, continues to be a popular beverage choice in Evanston. Since 2019, four boba locations have opened in the city, and two — Brew Coffee Lab and CM Chicken — recently opened their doors on campus.

Just as distinct as these locations’ drinks are their aesthetics.

“With coffee shops, there’s always this idea that it needs to be really sleek or study-conducive,” Medill freshman Sarah Lin said. “But I feel with shops like Happy Lemon or Tealicious, they really try to make it just fun.”

Gallery • 7 Photos Jack Ververis/The Daily Northwestern Located on Chicago Ave next to mainstay Joy Yee, the massive Taiwanese chain Happy Lemon first opened its Evanston location in 2021, soon following with franchises around the Chicago area. “They have the perfect timing to boiling the boba,” graduate student Saeyeong Kim said.

