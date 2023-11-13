Captured: Wildcats remain undefeated this season, following second win
Captured: Wildcats remain undefeated this season, following second win

Angeli Mittal, Gameday Design Editor
November 13, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

After a successful season opener, Northwestern (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) continued its winning streak amid a vibrant purple crowd, defeating Dayton (1-1, 0-0 Atlantic-10) 71-66 at the Friday home matchup. The team must channel the victory into further success as they begin the season and strive for another March Madness run. The ‘Cats are set to battle Western Michigan on Tuesday in hopes of securing another home win before they begin their away stint. 

A basketball player in white prepares to make a shot. A player in white holds a basketball while pushing past their opponent. A basketball player in white screams while holding a ball. Cheerleaders disassemble after forming a pyramid. A player in white looks up after throwing a basketball. A player in white sits on the ground while looking to throw a basketball. A wildcat mascot points to the crowd and holds up a white and purple sign reading “stand up” in capital letters. A basketball player in white tries to throw a ball past the opponent. A basketball player in white claps their hands. A basketball player reaches up toward the net to make a shot. A basketball player in white looks to throw a basketball while kneeling on the court. A basketball player in white points to their teammate. A player in white dribbles a basketball. Two basketball players in white face each other.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27

