Captured: Wildcats remain undefeated this season, following second win

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

After a successful season opener, Northwestern (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) continued its winning streak amid a vibrant purple crowd, defeating Dayton (1-1, 0-0 Atlantic-10) 71-66 at the Friday home matchup. The team must channel the victory into further success as they begin the season and strive for another March Madness run. The ‘Cats are set to battle Western Michigan on Tuesday in hopes of securing another home win before they begin their away stint.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27

Related Stories:

— Men’s Basketball: Looking to make second-year leap, Martinelli helps push Northwestern past Dayton

— Rapid Recap: Northwestern 71, Dayton 66