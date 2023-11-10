Rapid Recap: Northwestern 71, Dayton 66

After securing a season-opening triumph over Binghamton, Northwestern looked to cap off a victorious week while hosting Dayton for the first time in 25 years.

On paper, the Wildcats’ (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) matchup with the Flyers (1-1, 0-0 Atlantic-10) appeared to be their most significant test in their nonconference schedule.

Following the tip, NU got off to a blistering start. Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg’s bucket marked the first of seven straight points for the ‘Cats — who surrendered their first points three minutes into the contest.

Midway through the first half, the Flyers started to gain offensive momentum, recording all 12 of their points via four 3-pointers. With nearly four minutes left in the first half, NU lost its seven-point lead, trailing for the first time 25-24.

The ‘Cats quickly recaptured the lead — using a 11-0 advantage over the final 3:25 of the first half to take a 35-25 advantage at halftime.

NU’s double-digit lead quickly evaporated following 11 unanswered Flyers points, which knotted the score at 38 just four minutes into the second frame.

Down the stretch, the ‘Cats used a 14-5 run to build a seven-point advantage with nearly four minutes to play, eventually securing an 71-66 to win Friday.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s victory over Dayton.

1. While ‘Cats force turnovers, three-pointers allowed a concern

It is no secret that NU’s calling card last season was its ferocious defense on opposing offenses. For the ‘Cats to replicate their success from last season, they need the same level of defensive intensity.

Such pressure was evident early on. The ‘Cats built an early 7-0 lead after forcing Dayton into multiple contested jump shots that did not glaze the rim.. However, the Flyers turned it around, shooting 15-of-24 from the field in the first half.

As Dayton started to build offensive momentum following the game’s first media timeout, NU began to have active hands in the passing lanes. In addition to deflecting multiple Flyer passes, graduate student guard Boo Buie’s running steal was one of five first-half turnovers forced by the hosts.

Yet, the ‘Cats could have built an even-greater lead entering the intermission. NU had trouble stopping the Flyers’ from beyond the ‘arc — surrendering 15 of Dayton’s 25 first half points to 3s. This remained true over the beginning stages of the second half as the ‘Cats surrendered three Flyers three-pointers.

2. ‘Cats performance on the glass significantly improves

One of the causes of concern for NU in its season-opener was its inability to corral defensive rebounds, providing the Bearcats with second-chance opportunities. While the ‘Cats escaped with the victory, they could not afford to do the same against the Flyers.

With Dayton shooting at a blistering 52.2% clip from distance, it was especially imperative for NU to capitalize on missed jump shots. The ‘Cats did a much better job rebounding as a team on Friday.

Graduate student forward Blake Preston and junior guard Brooks Barnhizer, coming off a double-digit rebounding performance on Monday, each collected four first half rebounds. By the intermission, NU corralled a total of 15 rebounds and only surrendered one offensive board. Barnhizer remained involved on the glass over the second half, tallying 10 total rebounds.

The ‘Cats did an excellent job capitalizing on offensive rebounds, too. After recording a layup off his own offensive rebound, Barnhizer tied the game at 47-47 midway through the second half. Minutes later, senior guard Ty Berry canned a triple after recording an offensive rebound.

3. Langborg shows his ability to complement Buie

When NU added Langborg through the transfer portal this summer, many concerns surrounding the team’s lack of offense entering the season were mitigated.

While the Princeton transfer had a strong offensive performance in his ‘Cats debut, totalling 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting, he was on another level Friday. After recording the night’s first points, Langborg continued to tick the scoreboard for NU, especially when many other players struggled offensively.

Through a banked-in triple and a fake-out jumper, Langborg capped a personal 7-0 run, restoring the lead for the ‘Cats with six minutes remaining in the first half. By the intermission, the guard led all scorers with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Langborg opened up scoring once again in the second half, canning a 3-pointer late in the shot clock to give NU an 11-point lead — its highest of the game.

With Buie struggling for most of the first half, Langborg showed his ability to be the ideal complement in coach Chris Collins’ backcourt. With Chase Audige’s departure, the ‘Cats need a scorer to take the pressure off their starting point guard’s shoulders — a responsibility Langborg seems to have owned.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @aayushyagarwal7

Related Stories:

— Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Binghamton 72-61 in season opener

— Rapid Recap: Northwestern 72, Binghamton 61

— Men’s Basketball: Chris Collins engineered an incredible NCAA Tournament run last season. Can he do it again?