Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
‘Everything that could have gone wrong’: Housing selection process leaves NU students scrambling
May 6, 2024
‘The Great Sea Serpent’ incorporates research, physical storytelling for multidimensional play
May 6, 2024
How NU’s conservation lab battles the test of time to preserve historic archives
May 6, 2024
Trending Stories
1
16669 Views
Season three of ‘The Bear’ films in Evanston, Jeremy Allen White and Jamie Lee Curtis spotted on set
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • May 2, 2024
2
5016 Views
BREAKING: Seven members of Advisory Committee on Preventing Antisemitism and Hate step down
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 1, 2024
3
4770 Views
Plaintiffs sue Northwestern for response to pro-Palestinian encampment
Nicole Markus and Jacob WendlerMay 1, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Kaibigan hosts attendance record-breaking Pinoy Show 2024, raises over $1,000 for Project People

Co-producers+of+the+Pinoy+Show+described+the+show+as+the+culmination+of+their+experiences+in+Kaibigan.
Kaavya Butaney/The Daily Northwestern
Co-producers of the Pinoy Show described the show as the culmination of their experiences in Kaibigan.
Kaavya Butaney, Senior Staffer
May 6, 2024

Four years ago, when Weinberg senior and former internal president Abby Burt joined Kaibigan, the Philippine-American Student Association at Northwestern, she said there were less than 10 members because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The club now has around 50 members and broke the attendance record for its annual Pinoy Show for the second year in a row Saturday.

Pinoy Show 2024, “The Bachelor: More than Kaibigan,” saw 322 attendees and, during a “Miracle Minute” of donation, raised $982 for Project People. The charity supports Filipino refugees and their families from Gaza resettling in the Philippines. Proceeds from the show’s ticket sales also contributed to the donation. As a whole, the club raised $1,500.

During event preparation, Burt said she saw other members 12 hours a day. Although it was stressful, she said the group put “so much love” into the show. All of the co-producers this year are seniors.

“(We) get one last hurrah to this club that we love so much and have dedicated our entire college lives to,” Burt said.

Several other co-producers, like Weinberg senior and former external president and socio-cultural chair Aidan Ocampo and Weinberg senior and former external president MJ Nidea, said their final show was a culmination of their time spent in Kaibigan.

Ocampo said this year’s Pinoy Show is the highlight of his college experience. He added he was proud of everyone who was involved, from writing the scripts to holding the benches for sayaw sa bangko, a traditional Filipino dance.

“It’s once a year when we get to have such a big platform and to use this opportunity to have such a big audience become involved and engaged with Filipino culture,” Ocampo said. “To know that Filipinos are very much present at Northwestern and that we’re very connected.”

The show featured a series of live performances modeled after the reality show “The Bachelor,” in which co-producer and Weinberg senior Joel Reyes played the bachelor.

pinoy2-min
Gallery9 Photos
Kaavya Butaney/The Daily Northwestern
Tinikling, a traditional Filipino dance, dates to before Spanish colonization and involves dancing through and between bamboo poles.

In between these scenes, pre-recorded skits based on reality show “Love Island” and media company Jubilee’s “Odd One Out” played. Kaibigan members also performed songs and a number of traditional dances, like bulaklakan, which involves arches of typically fresh flowers, and tinikling, which involves maneuvering and dancing through bamboo sticks.

Reyes said tinikling was his favorite part of the production and called it one of the coolest things he has learned how to do. During the performance, dancers eventually danced over the sticks blindfolded at breakneck speed.

He said many members involved with the Pinoy Show fulfilled several roles. Reyes wrote scripts, danced, acted and helped direct, he said. 

“It’s a lot of hard work, but I love doing each and every component,” Reyes said. “When you love what you do, it makes it so much easier. As chaotic, as crazy as it is, I loved every single moment.”

Nidea, who starred as the host in “The Bachelor” scenes, said he enjoyed playing the role, especially during the plot twist where his character proposed to the Bachelor.

One of Saturday nights’ attendees was NU Kaibigan founder Joseph Graciosa (Weinberg ’06), who said he appreciated seeing students’ talent.

Graciosa said many Kaibigan alumni stay in touch, attending each other’s kids’ birthdays, among other events.

After transferring to NU, Reyes said he leaned into his Filipino American identity, and it is one of the strongest communities he is proud to be a part of.

Nidea, who Burt said “resuscitate(d)” the club with her, said he was happy to exit Kaibigan with a final Pinoy Show.

“I hope the Northwestern community continues to support our little cultural club,” Nidea said. “We are only a few but we have the strength of many.”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @kaavya_butaney

Related Stories:

Kaibigan sees record-breaking attendance at annual Pinoy Show

Filipinx Fiesta celebrates Filipino American History Month 

Photo Gallery: Kaibigan Presents 21st Annual Pinoy Show: Every Kaibigan All At Once
More to Discover
More in Campus
Katie Risseeuw shows and explains an exhibit item to three people.
How NU’s conservation lab battles the test of time to preserve historic archives
Ashley Liao spoke on her experiences in the acting industry Sunday evening.
‘Hunger Games’ actress Ashley Liao discusses Asian American representation in acting industry
A singer holding a microphone points in the air with three background dancers behind.
KASA Show 2024 hosts a night at the ‘osKArs’
Three drawn people stand in front of rainbows.
The Sexualities Project at Northwestern begins 2024 masculinities workshop with keynote address
Willard Hall.
Students find community as non-residential members of residential colleges
NU students help local students before school with Books & Breakfast.
NU students aim to promote equity, create community with local school children through Books & Breakfast
More in Events
University representatives arrived at The Rock to hand out letters to demonstrators that said they were in violation of the University’s Code of Conduct.
Demonstrators stage pro-Palestinian May Day strike following encampment agreement
Kim Cobbs speaks at a podium.
Six experts talk sustainability at second Northwestern Sustainability Lecture Series
Alpa Shah talked about her new book, “The Incarcerations,” Tuesday.
Alpa Shah talks new book ‘The Incarcerations’ in Harris Hall
Diana Solís visited campus Monday to discuss Chicago’s Latina history.
Mexican artist, photographer Diana Solís displays Chicago’s Latina history
A man speaks, surrounded by a crowd and tents.
Imam Adeyinka Mendes gives McSA’s spring speech at Northwestern encampment on Deering Meadow
The rebrand of Take Back the Night Week happened in conjunction with the Center for Awareness, Response and Education renaming its Sexual Assault Awareness Month to Sexual Assault Action Month.
Survivor Action Week rebrands, aims to centralize survivorship in programming
More in Latest Stories
A collage of two pictures. In the top photo, the Northwestern lacrosse team hoists a trophy. In the bottom picture, members of the Northwestern softball team spray sparkling water.
Captured: Northwestern softball, lacrosse take Big Ten titles in triumphant weekend
Graduate student Britnay Lau and senior Maria Shusharina celebrate after winning a point. They won their match on Friday 6-4.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern falls in nail-biter NCAA tournament first round matchup
Junior catcher Bennett Markinson celebrates hitting a triple. Markinson had three hits in Northwesterns three losses to Iowa this weekend
Baseball: Iowa hands Northwestern third consecutive series sweep
Freshman utility player Isabel Cunnea celebrates after Northwestern clinched the Big Ten regular season title Sunday.
Softball: No. 23 Northwestern wins series against Indiana, clinches Big Ten regular season title
Maker’s Markets patrons look at vendor tables.
Evanston Made kicks off 6th annual season of Maker’s Markets
Four panelists sitting in a church.
First Presbyterian Church of Evanston hosts panel discussion on Israel-Gaza war
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in