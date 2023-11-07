Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Binghamton 72-61 in season opener

Graduate+student+guard+Boo+Buie+and+junior+guard+Brooks+Barnhizer+led+Northwestern+in+scoring+in+the+Wildcats%E2%80%99+win+over+the+Binghamton+Bearcats.
Daily file photo by Taylor Hancock
Graduate student guard Boo Buie and junior guard Brooks Barnhizer led Northwestern in scoring in the Wildcats’ win over the Binghamton Bearcats.
Audrey Pachuta, Reporter
November 7, 2023

Despite the final score, Northwestern’s 72-61 victory in its Monday season opener against Binghamton proved far from a tuneup.

Throughout the contest, the Wildcats (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) made the easy shots look hard and the hard shots look easy — generating only two fast-break points in the first half and seven through  the entire game.

Monday’s victory was NU’s 15th win in its last 16 season openers, with coach Chris Collins achieving his 10th season opening victory in his 11 years at the helm.

Just 15 seconds into the game, graduate student guard Boo Buie sunk a 3-pointer. The preseason All-American racked up 27 points on a 9-of-20 shooting clip. 

Sloppy defense defined the team’s first half. While the Bearcats’ (0-1, 0-0 America East) defensive pressure forced eight turnovers in the first 20 minutes of play, Collins’ squad struggled with rotations and fell behind on a 14-2 Binghamton run.

Although he spearheaded the ‘Cats’ offense, Buie recorded five of the team’s 12 turnovers. 

“As an older guy, something I saw in the second half was to slow down, be more poised and pick my spots where I’m going to attack,” Buie said.

After just 10 minutes of play, NU trailed by 11 points — its largest deficit of the game. 

Though the ‘Cats were able to decrease that margin to three points at the half, the Bearcats still appeared to be the stronger team early on.

Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer, graduate transfer Ryan Langborg and Buie were the team’s saving grace. The trio combined for 58 of the team’s 72 points, including its final 26 points.

Barnhizer secured a double-double, with 18 points and 13 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 guard made all 10 of his free throws, eight of which in the last six-and-a-half minutes of play. 

Freshman guard Jordan Clayton was one of the rotation’s biggest surprises, logging 17 minutes in his collegiate debut. Collins said Clayton’s Monday minutes share increased with senior guard Ty Berry’s early foul trouble. 

“The good thing about tonight was we were able to grind through a sluggish start and a tough start (to) beat a team that had a lot of confidence going into halftime,” Collins said. 

The ‘Cats now look ahead to a Friday nonconference home game against perennial Atlantic-10 contenders Dayton.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @AudreyPachuta

