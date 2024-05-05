Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
‘Everything that could have gone wrong’: Housing selection process leaves NU students scrambling
May 6, 2024
‘The Great Sea Serpent’ incorporates research, physical storytelling for multidimensional play
May 6, 2024
How NU’s conservation lab battles the test of time to preserve historic archives
May 6, 2024
Trending Stories
1
16669 Views
Season three of ‘The Bear’ films in Evanston, Jeremy Allen White and Jamie Lee Curtis spotted on set
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • May 2, 2024
2
5016 Views
BREAKING: Seven members of Advisory Committee on Preventing Antisemitism and Hate step down
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 1, 2024
3
4770 Views
Plaintiffs sue Northwestern for response to pro-Palestinian encampment
Nicole Markus and Jacob WendlerMay 1, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Hunger Games’ actress Ashley Liao discusses Asian American representation in acting industry

Ashley+Liao+spoke+on+her+experiences+in+the+acting+industry+Sunday+evening.
Nineth Kanieski Koso/The Daily Northwestern
Ashley Liao spoke on her experiences in the acting industry Sunday evening.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Reporter
May 5, 2024

Actress Ashley Liao discussed Asian American representation in media at the Technological Institute to around 100 people Sunday evening as the Taiwanese American Students Association and the Hong Kong Student Association’s spring speaker. 

Liao shared that, at 13, she had guest appearances in shows like “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.” Later, Liao landed recurring roles in “Fuller House” and “The Kicks.” And, in 2023, Liao starred in the films “Love in Taipei” and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.”

Medill freshman and TASA’s education chair Sarah Lin, who moderated the talk, said she wanted to arrange a speaker event featuring an individual of Taiwanese, Hong Kongese or Cantonese descent as TASA’s education chair. Liao’s heritage, along with her eagerness to speak with students, was perfect, Lin said. 

Lin added that Liao’s arrival from California prompted TASA to order 100 servings of boba and sushi for the event.

“(Liao) was one of the people I was looking forward to reaching out to,” Lin said. “I’m a big fan of (hers). I watched her in ‘The Hunger Games.’ I also watched her growing up.”

Liao starred in “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” as Clemensia Dovecote, a mentor to the film’s main characters. When Liao was researching her “Hunger Games” role, she said she discovered that the original “Hunger Games” books and films did not have any Asian American characters. 

“I remember watching the Hunger Games growing up and being like ‘Why aren’t there any Asian people in the Capitol?’” Liao said. “(Clemensia) is the very first named Asian American representation. That was massive.”

Liao said she would only go to open ethnicity casting calls — meaning actors of any ethnicity can try out — until recently. She said she would often be the only Asian person on set during her earlier roles. 

This has since changed as more Asian American stories are told and more roles are opened to Asian Americans in the film industry, Liao said.

Liao also starred in the 2023 film “Love in Taipei,” a romantic comedy that follows Ever Wong, played by Liao, who is sent to a summer cultural immersion program in Taiwan. The film explores Wong’s relationship with her heritage during a journey of self-discovery. 

Liao said the movie was the first time a character was explicitly Taiwanese in her experience.

“It was probably the only time that I’ve ever auditioned for something where they were looking for someone who was Taiwanese,” she said.

McCormick freshman Kaitlyn Wang, who attended the event, said the talk with Liao was “life-changing” because she found Liao both impactful and down to earth. 

She said she also enjoyed hearing about Liao’s experiences and uncertainties within the acting industry.

“I feel you don’t always have to be completely knowledgeable about everything,” Wang said. “As long as you have the passion for it, then you can actually make change happen.”

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Reel Thoughts: ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is startling and fresh

Curtis Chin talks memoir, Asian American upbringing at Evanston ASPA event

Asian Pop-Up Cinema partners with The Block, features screening of ‘Shankar’s Fairies’
More to Discover
More in Campus
A singer holding a microphone points in the air with three background dancers behind.
KASA Show 2024 hosts a night at the ‘osKArs’
Three drawn people stand in front of rainbows.
The Sexualities Project at Northwestern begins 2024 masculinities workshop with keynote address
Willard Hall.
Students find community as non-residential members of residential colleges
NU students help local students before school with Books & Breakfast.
NU students aim to promote equity, create community with local school children through Books & Breakfast
The changes will go into effect May 6.
Norris University Center updates food retail hours, including all-day Shake Smart meal swipes
The turmoil on the committee comes just days after University administrators reached a deal with organizers of the pro-Palestinian encampment on Deering Meadow.
BREAKING: President’s Advisory Committee on Preventing Antisemitism and Hate to cease work
More in Events
University representatives arrived at The Rock to hand out letters to demonstrators that said they were in violation of the University’s Code of Conduct.
Demonstrators stage pro-Palestinian May Day strike following encampment agreement
Kim Cobbs speaks at a podium.
Six experts talk sustainability at second Northwestern Sustainability Lecture Series
Alpa Shah talked about her new book, “The Incarcerations,” Tuesday.
Alpa Shah talks new book ‘The Incarcerations’ in Harris Hall
Diana Solís visited campus Monday to discuss Chicago’s Latina history.
Mexican artist, photographer Diana Solís displays Chicago’s Latina history
A man speaks, surrounded by a crowd and tents.
Imam Adeyinka Mendes gives McSA’s spring speech at Northwestern encampment on Deering Meadow
The rebrand of Take Back the Night Week happened in conjunction with the Center for Awareness, Response and Education renaming its Sexual Assault Awareness Month to Sexual Assault Action Month.
Survivor Action Week rebrands, aims to centralize survivorship in programming
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student Britnay Lau and senior Maria Shusharina celebrate after winning a point. They won their match on Friday 6-4.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern falls in nail-biter NCAA tournament first round matchup
Junior catcher Bennett Markinson celebrates hitting a triple. Markinson had three hits in Northwesterns three losses to Iowa this weekend
Baseball: Iowa hands Northwestern third consecutive series sweep
Freshman utility player Isabel Cunnea celebrates after Northwestern clinched the Big Ten regular season title Sunday.
Softball: No. 23 Northwestern wins series against Indiana, clinches Big Ten regular season title
Maker’s Markets patrons look at vendor tables.
Evanston Made kicks off 6th annual season of Maker’s Markets
Four panelists sitting in a church.
First Presbyterian Church of Evanston hosts panel discussion on Israel-Gaza war
People surrounding tables and a rack with a t-shirt saying “it’s our birthday.”
Paws and Claws Birthday Bash celebrates center’s anniversary
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in