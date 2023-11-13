Captured: Wildcats hold the fort with 3-2 win against Louisville, continues to NCAA Tournament semifinals

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Coming off of a clean victory against Miami (Ohio) during the first round of the NCAA Tournament, No. 2 Northwestern field hockey was facing opposition from its Sunday competitor, Louisville. The Wildcats (20-1, 8-0 Big Ten) were trailing behind the Cardinals (15-7, 3-3 ACC) 2-1 leading into the fourth quarter, but succeeded in tipping the scale their way less than two minutes left in the game. The ‘Cats will face No. 3 Duke at the NCAA Tournament semifinals in North Carolina on Friday.

