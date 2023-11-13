Water droplets sprinkle the air after a field hockey player in purple hits the ball.
Angeli Mittal/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Wildcats hold the fort with 3-2 win against Louisville, continues to NCAA Tournament semifinals

Byline photo of Angeli Mittal
Angeli Mittal, Gameday Design Editor
November 13, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Coming off of a clean victory against Miami (Ohio) during the first round of the NCAA Tournament, No. 2 Northwestern field hockey was facing opposition from its Sunday competitor, Louisville. The Wildcats (20-1, 8-0 Big Ten)  were trailing behind the Cardinals (15-7, 3-3 ACC) 2-1 leading into the fourth quarter, but succeeded in tipping the scale their way less than two minutes left in the game. The ‘Cats will face No. 3 Duke at the NCAA Tournament semifinals in North Carolina on Friday.

Two field hockey players vie for the ball. Two field hockey players vie for the ball. A field hockey player in purple hits the ball. Two field hockey players vie for the ball. A field hockey player in purple hits the ball. A field hockey player in purple gets ready to hit the ball. A field hockey player in purple and another player in white run after the ball. A field hockey player in purple hits the ball. A field hockey player in purple hits the ball. Field hockey players in purple celebrate after winning the game.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27

