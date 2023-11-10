Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 71, Dayton 66
November 10, 2023
Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern blanks Miami (Ohio) in 3-0 victory, advances to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals
November 10, 2023
Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel
November 10, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1834 Views
Pritzker professor files federal age discrimination lawsuit against NU
Selena Kuznikov and Jacob WendlerNovember 8, 2023
2
1370 Views
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Shun Graves, Reporter • November 7, 2023
3
629 Views
Medill alum Bryan West hired as Gannett’s Taylor Swift reporter
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • November 7, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern blanks Miami (Ohio) in 3-0 victory, advances to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

Freshman+back+Ilse+Tromp+strikes+the+ball.%0A
Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer
Freshman back Ilse Tromp strikes the ball.
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor
November 10, 2023

On the back of an 18-game win streak and a sweep of the Big Ten’s regular season and tournament titles, No. 2 Northwestern had all the makings of the NCAA Tournament’s top overall seed.

Instead, the selection committee handed the distinction to No. 1 North Carolina, and coach Tracey Fuchs’ team hosted a Miami (Ohio) team that tends to punch well above its unseeded weight on Friday.

“We still got to show the world that we are number one in the country — that we deserve that number one spot,” senior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz said at a Thursday media availability.

With Skubisz and her teammates having something to prove at the start of a new postseason run, the Wildcats (19-1, 8-0 Big Ten) defeated the RedHawks (15-8, 6-1 MAC) 3-0 and will advance to Sunday’s quarterfinal.

Like its Sunday bout with then-No. 8 Maryland, Fuchs’ team took a while to get going offensively, while the defense appeared to fortify a brick wall between itself and Skubisz’s cage.

After a defensive feeling out period on both sides, NU drew its first penalty corner with less than a minute left in the first quarter. Graduate student midfielders Alia Marshall and Peyton Halsey connected on the initial feed, with the latter stick stopping the ball on a silver platter for senior midfielder Lauren Wadas.

Taking one dribble into the arc, Wadas fired a heat-seeking missile into the middle of the cage, handing the ’Cats a 1-0 lead.

“When the game is on the line, you want Lauren Wadas to have the ball,” Fuchs said. “For her to put that home took a lot of weight off of everybody’s shoulders, and we could just be loose and play.”

While NU held the attacking front foot for much of the second quarter, neither team struck paydirt, and the ’Cats carried a 1-0 advantage into halftime. NU’s collective defensive effort stood on its head, as Miami failed to merely circumvent the team’s first line of defense and didn’t record a shot through 30 minutes of play.

Called into action for the first time about five minutes into the third quarter, Skubisz swiftly denied the RedHawks’ primary penalty corner of the game. The Texas native dove to her right, denying a powerful potential equalizer.

“She made maybe the save of the season to continue to keep them out of the game,” Fuchs said. “She’s calm, cool, communicates well and she’s one heck of a goalkeeper — so glad she’s a Wildcat.”

With the ’Cats carrying a player-advantage late in the third quarter, Marshall sent in a corner toward junior midfielder Lauren Hunter, who laid the ball right on freshman back Ilse Tromp’s stick. The first-year phenom peppered the bottom left corner of the cage, extending NU’s advantage to 2-0.

Less than two minutes later, freshman forward Olivia Bent-Cole darted down the right sideline, weaving through traffic into the arc. Navigating past four Miami defenders and diving to the turf as she made contact with the ball, Bent-Cole buried the backbreaker to cap off another highlight reel moment in her highflying rookie campaign.

“Everyone seeing me lead out wide — that was a crucial part of the game — and our circle balance in general allowed me to go in the baseline and ultimately finish,” Bent-Cole said.

Although the RedHawks piled on attacking pressure in a last-ditch fourth quarter effort to salvage any semblance of hope, the ’Cats locked down in their shot stopping effort, securing the team’s and Skubisz’s 13th shutout victory of the season — a single-season program record for an NU goalkeeper.

The ’Cats will face a familiar opponent in Sunday’s quarterfinal round in Louisville — the only team to defeat NU this season. Though Fuchs expects the team’s last game at Lakeside Field to be a battle, Bent-Cole said the group has a clear mentality ahead of the matchup.

“(We’re) not letting it be our last game, knowing this should be our last home game, but not our last game of the season,” Bent-Cole said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Field Hockey: Bent-Cole the hero in No. 1 Northwestern’s 1-0 double overtime win against No. 8 Maryland to capture Big Ten Tournament title

Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern marches on, knocks off No. 11 Ohio State 3-1 in Big Ten Tournament semis

Field Hockey: What to Watch For: No. 1 Northwestern prepares for No. 11 Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament semis
More to Discover
More in Field Hockey
Freshman forward Olivia Bent-Cole dribbles the ball. Bent-Cole scored the winning goal in double overtime to clinch the Big Ten Tournament title for Northwestern.
Field Hockey: Bent-Cole the hero in No. 1 Northwestern’s 1-0 double overtime win against No. 8 Maryland to capture Big Ten Tournament title
Northwestern players celebrate a goal. The Wildcats knocked off the Buckeyes 3-1 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Friday.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern marches on, knocks off No. 11 Ohio State 3-1 in Big Ten Tournament semis
Graduate student midfielder Peyton Halsey shields off a defender. Northwestern will face Ohio State in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.
Field Hockey: What to Watch For: No. 1 Northwestern prepares for No. 11 Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament semis
Northwestern celebrates its Big Ten regular season crown. The Wildcats earned seven all-conference selections, along with a pair of individual honors, in the Big Ten’s postseason awards.
Field Hockey: Fuchs wins Big Ten Coach of the Year, Northwestern earns seven all-conference selections
Graduate student midfielder Alia Marshall prepares to shoot. Marshall notched a goal and two assists in Northwesterns 5-1 rout of Maryland Thursday.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern secures outright Big Ten title with 5-1 rout of No. 7 Maryland
Northwestern celebrates its first Big Ten regular season title since 2013, following the Wildcats’ 2-1 win over No. 4 Rutgers Sunday.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern clinches share of Big Ten regular season title with weekend sweep
More in Latest Stories
Student protesters lay in front of the Technological Institute Thursday morning. Students walking to and from class stepped around or over the protesters, while some stopped to observe or film the event.
Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel
Senior guard Jasmine McWilliams and junior guard Melannie Daley play defense. Daley notched a career-high 25 points in Northwesterns 92-86 overtime win over UIC Thursday.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern rallies back from 19-point deficit, defeats UIC in season-opening thriller
Evanston residents sounded off on Northwestern’s benefits package for its Rebuild Ryan Field project at a public meeting Thursday night.
Residents criticize Ryan Field community benefits agreement, call for Council to delay decision
Junior guard Melannie Daley poured in a career-high 27 points in Northwesterns season-opening victory over UIC.
Women’s Basketball: Daley drops career-high 25 points in Northwestern’s season-opening win
Evanston/Skokie District 65 parents attended the Two-Way Immersion program information session at Dawes Elementary School.
D65 discusses bilingual curriculum at TWI night, middle school program remains under question
Interim head coach David Braun and senior linebacker Owen Bergin stand outside the tunnel at Ryan Field.
Football: With his homecoming on the horizon, David Braun’s high-rising tale continues writing itself
More in Sports
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau dribbles the ball. Lau tallied 15 assists Thursday, one away from the program record set by Nancy Kennelly 30 years ago.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 92, UIC 86 (OT)
Sixth-year quarterback Ben Bryant throws a pass against Penn State. Bryant suffered an upper-body injury versus the Nittany Lions, and has been sidelined ever since.
Football: Key injuries loom large in upcoming Northwestern-Wisconsin matchup
Senior middle blocker Leilani Dodson tallied six blocks and seven kills Wednesday.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls in four sets to No. 1 Nebraska
Northwestern will look to recover both its .500 record and starting quarterback against Wisconsin on Saturday.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern seeks first away win of the season in Madison
Football: Former Northwestern captain, Super Bowl XLI champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41
Graduate student guard Boo Buie and junior guard Brooks Barnhizer led Northwestern in scoring in the Wildcats’ win over the Binghamton Bearcats.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Binghamton 72-61 in season opener
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in