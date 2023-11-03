Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
52° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern marches on, knocks off No. 11 Ohio State 3-1 in Big Ten Tournament semis
November 3, 2023
Men’s Soccer: Five Northwestern players receive All-Big Ten honors
November 3, 2023
Two former NU football players allege a racist environment in football program
November 3, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1559 Views
Bitter Blossom hopes to revive Evanston nightlife scene through creative drinks
Emily Kim, Assistant Social Media Editor • October 29, 2023
2
1123 Views
City Council narrowly introduces Ryan Field concert plan, setting up contentious November vote
Shun Graves, Reporter • October 31, 2023
3
933 Views
LTE: There is no justification for pure evil
47 Northwestern faculty October 27, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern marches on, knocks off No. 11 Ohio State 3-1 in Big Ten Tournament semis

Northwestern+players+celebrate+a+goal.+The+Wildcats+knocked+off+the+Buckeyes+3-1+in+the+Big+Ten+Tournament+semifinals+Friday.
Daily file photo by Micah Sandy
Northwestern players celebrate a goal. The Wildcats knocked off the Buckeyes 3-1 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Friday.
Alex Cervantes, Sports Editor
November 3, 2023

Coach Tracey Fuchs was candid in her assessment of No. 1 Northwestern’s first half display against No. 11 Ohio State on Friday.

“It wasn’t our best half of hockey,” Fuchs told the Big Ten Network broadcasting crew at halftime. 

The top-seeded Wildcats (17-1, 8-0 Big Ten) played a scoreless opening 30 minutes against the Buckeyes (14-6, 4-4 Big Ten) in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Still, Fuchs wasn’t happy with the attacking momentum Ohio State generated ahead of the intermission. 

The Buckeyes outshot Fuchs’ squad 7-3 in the first half, forcing senior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz to make a quartet of timely saves to keep the game scoreless. Ohio State also threatened NU with three penalty corner situations, which, regardless of her team’s defensive corner prowess, concerned Fuchs. 

Fuchs, who said the ’Cats needed to get back to playing their style of hockey, got the response she wanted in the third quarter.

On its fourth penalty corner of the game, freshman back Ilse Tromp rifled a shot into the back of the cage — her fifth goal in six games — to hand NU a 1-0 advantage.

The ’Cats would double their lead on another penalty corner in the nearly the same duration as a Super Bowl commercial. Thirty-nine seconds after Tromp’s goal, senior midfielder Lauren Wadas’ shot deflected off a Buckeye defender and into the back of the cage.

Graduate student midfielder Peyton Halsey capped off NU’s third quarter flurry with 31 ticks left on the clock.

Alia Marshall, another graduate student midfielder, sprung a counter attack following an unsuccessful Ohio State penalty corner, finding fellow graduate student midfielder Lindsey Frank down the sideline. Frank swiftly passed the ball downfield to senior midfielder Chloe Relford, who connected with freshman forward Olivia Bent-Cole in the circle. 

Bent-Cole maneuvered around the Buckeyes goalkeeper keeper before slipping a pass to Halsey, who tapped in the team’s final score of the day.

“We had a corner outbreak,” Halsey told the BTN crew postgame. “Alia (Marshall) had a really nice ball up the field and everyone was just working their butts off to get up the field … (I) just happened to be there to touch it in, but everyone else did all the hard work.”

Halsey’s goal capped off a three-goal, 184-second attacking burst from the ’Cats, which put the game to bed.

Halsey, who increased her team-leading goal tally to 12 following the score, told BTN postgame that the team’s halftime “mindset change” precipitated the third quarter showing. 

Although Ohio State did break Skubisz and NU’s shutout bid in the fourth quarter, Fuchs’ squad nabbed a 3-1 victory.

The ‘Cats will face Maryland in the championship game on Sunday, as the program looks to lift its second conference tournament title.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CervantesPAlex 

Related Stories:

Field Hockey: Fuchs wins Big Ten Coach of the Year, Northwestern earns seven all-conference selections

Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern secures outright Big Ten title with 5-1 rout of No. 7 Maryland

Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern clinches share of Big Ten regular season title with weekend sweep
More to Discover
More in Field Hockey
Graduate student midfielder Peyton Halsey shields off a defender. Northwestern will face Ohio State in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.
Field Hockey: What to Watch For: No. 1 Northwestern prepares for No. 11 Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament semis
Northwestern celebrates its Big Ten regular season crown. The Wildcats earned seven all-conference selections, along with a pair of individual honors, in the Big Ten’s postseason awards.
Field Hockey: Fuchs wins Big Ten Coach of the Year, Northwestern earns seven all-conference selections
Graduate student midfielder Alia Marshall prepares to shoot. Marshall notched a goal and two assists in Northwesterns 5-1 rout of Maryland Thursday.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern secures outright Big Ten title with 5-1 rout of No. 7 Maryland
Northwestern celebrates its first Big Ten regular season title since 2013, following the Wildcats’ 2-1 win over No. 4 Rutgers Sunday.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern clinches share of Big Ten regular season title with weekend sweep
Northwestern prepares for a penalty corner. The Wildcats converted four of their 10 penalty corners against Ohio on Sunday.
Field Hockey: What to Watch For: No. 1 Northwestern prepares for pair of weekend matches with massive Big Ten implications
Senior midfielder Lauren Wadas dribbles the ball. Wadas scored one of No. 1 Northwestern’s five goals Sunday.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern posts fifth consecutive shutout, defeats Ohio 5-0 on Senior Day
More in Latest Stories
Northwesterns players huddle together. Five ‘Cats earned slots on All-Big Ten teams, while graduate student goalkeeper Jackson Weyman received a sportsmanship honor.
Men’s Soccer: Five Northwestern players receive All-Big Ten honors
Two former players alleged racism in NU football program Friday.
Two former NU football players allege a racist environment in football program
In front of a background including lines signifying maps, a white hand passes a note that says “reparations” to a black hand.
Evanston Reparations Committee moves forward with recipient selection
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau throws a bounce pass to junior guard Melannie Daley in Northwestern’s 80-54 exhibition win over Lewis.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern victorious against Lewis in exhibition game
A lighthouse pokes out from behind a stone building.
Gallery: Grosse Point Lighthouse offers serene views near campus
A man wearing a blue sweatshirt and a man wearing a black jacket play with snow.
Captured: Halloween snowfall more treat than trick
More in Sports
An athlete in a white jersey dribbles a basketball with her right hand.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 80, Lewis 54
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg. In Northwestern’s exhibition win over McKendree Wednesday, Langborg nailed three 3-pointers — one of three transfers to make an impact during NU’s first on-court action of the year.
Men’s Basketball: Transfers show promise in Northwestern’s exhibition win over McKendree
Northwestern huddles together. The Wildcats fell in three sets to in-state rival Illinois Wednesday.
Volleyball: Northwestern shut out by Illinois
Northwestern runs out of the tunnel ahead of a game.
Football: Cervantes: Braun and Northwestern aren’t concerned with outside noise, oddsmakers ahead of Saturday’s game against Iowa
Northwestern junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan scans the field before making a play. The quarterback had a career-high with 265 passing yards against Maryland.
Football: Quarterback Brendan Sullivan, ‘Cats prepare for strong Iowa defense at The Friendly Confines
Northwestern senior linebacker Bryce Gallagher gets pumped up after recovering a fumble in the first quarter against Maryland.
What to Watch For: Northwestern suits back up for midday matchup against Iowa in second-ever Wildcats Classic’
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in