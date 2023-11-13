Captured: Northwestern advances to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals after 3-0 win

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Following a Big Ten tournament title and 18 consecutive wins, No. 2 Northwestern added another victory to the slate after demolishing Miami (Ohio) 3-0 on Friday. Hosting the first two rounds of the tournament, the Wildcats advance in the bracket, facing Louisville for the quarterfinals Sunday.

