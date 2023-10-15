Captured: Northwestern women’s soccer draws 2-2 with Penn State
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern

Henry Frieman, Reporter
October 15, 2023

Despite out-shooting No. 4 Penn State 28-4, Northwestern had to settle for a 2-2 tie with the Nittany Lions Sunday. Senior Ella Hase scored two goals with one coming from the penalty spot. NU will play next Thursday against Minnesota at Martin Stadium. 

WSOCvsPSU_FRIEMAN_06
Gallery11 Photos
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern
NU celebrates after senior Ella Hase buried a penalty shot to tie the game at 1-1. Northwestern drew with Penn State, 2-2.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @HenryFrieman

