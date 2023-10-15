Captured: Northwestern women’s soccer draws 2-2 with Penn State

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Despite out-shooting No. 4 Penn State 28-4, Northwestern had to settle for a 2-2 tie with the Nittany Lions Sunday. Senior Ella Hase scored two goals with one coming from the penalty spot. NU will play next Thursday against Minnesota at Martin Stadium.

Gallery • 11 Photos Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern NU celebrates after senior Ella Hase buried a penalty shot to tie the game at 1-1. Northwestern drew with Penn State, 2-2.

