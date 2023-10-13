Women’s Soccer: Northwestern breaks five-game winless streak, defeats Iowa 2-1

With the game knotted at 1-1 in the 63rd minute, senior midfielder Meg Boade lofted a ball toward goal, where senior forward Ella Hase was making a run. In a collision with the Iowa goalkeeper, it was Hase who came out on top, heading the ball in for the game-winning goal Thursday.

With Hase’s score, Northwestern (8-4-3, 2-4-1 Big Ten) prevailed over the Hawkeyes (8-3-3, 2-3-2) to break a five-game winless streak dating back to Sept. 17, when it defeated Purdue 1-0.

Despite recent struggles, the Wildcats have been able to generate ample offensive opportunities. Prior to Thursday, NU had outshot its last five opponents 66-52, but lost four out five matches.

Against Iowa, the ‘Cats were outshot, despite leaving with the victory. NU ended with eight shots (six on goal) to Iowa’s 13 (eight on goal).

The scoring began in the 17th minute when senior midfielder Josie Aulicino lobbed a free kick near the far post where junior defender Emma Phillips out-jumped two defenders to head in the opening score.

Phillips — who has cemented herself as the team’s set piece specialist — scored the ‘Cats’ only two goals against Nebraska earlier this month, with two headers off set pieces. This was her sixth goal of the season, the second-highest mark on the squad.

On the other side of the pitch, the Hawkeyes’ offense fought back, culminating in a 33rd minute equalizer goal from senior midfielder Maggie Johnston, who fired a laser from outside the box into the top of the net.

By the end of the half, Iowa held a nine to five shot advantage with the game still hanging in the balance.

That was until Hase’s goal put NU back in the lead for good. It was Hase’s second straight game with a goal, with her team-leading eighth of the season.

Perhaps more notably, Boade’s assist on the play marked her 12th of the season, setting a new single-season program record previously held by Kristen Palmer since 1998.

The ‘Cats were able to hold on to the lead for the remainder of the second half despite several close-range chances for Iowa.

Sophomore goalkeeper Reiley Fitzpatrick tallied six saves on Thursday, tying a season-high.

NU will be back at home on Sunday for a match against No. 4 Penn State.

