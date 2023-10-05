Women’s Soccer: Northwestern drops second straight, falls at No. 20 Wisconsin 2-1

Northwestern put up another inspired second-half display but ultimately fell to No. 20 Wisconsin 2-1 on Thursday. The loss marks the Wildcats’ fourth defeat in five matches.

Following NU’s loss to Nebraska on Sunday, coach Michael Moynihan was very complimentary of the Badgers, saying they were a team without “any big weaknesses” across the board.

Wisconsin pounced on the ‘Cats early, as midfielder Izzy Verdugo’s cross found midfielder Emma Jaskaniec at the near post. Despite junior defender Emma Phillips’ sliding block attempt, Jaskaniec nabbed the game’s opening goal in the 12th minute.

The Badgers continued to threaten for much of the first half, forcing sophomore goalkeeper Reiley Fitzpatrick to make three saves.

Despite Fitzpatrick’s efforts, Wisconsin’s attack was unrelenting. In the 36th minute, another Badger cross slithered through the NU backline before finding the feat of Jaskaniec, who rifled a shot into the back of the net for her brace.

Wisconsin held the ‘Cats without a shot in the first half, the first time coach Paula Wilkins’ squad has accomplished that this season.

During a brief halftime interview with Big Ten Network, Moynihan said NU was playing into the Badgers’ pressure. The biggest shift Moynihan sought between the first 45 minutes and the second 45 was a change in mentality.

“We’ve just got to be better all around,” Moynihan said. “We’ve got to compete … They did a great job pressuring us and were just far too predictable in the way we tried to build out (in possession). We’ve got to get our lines up quicker; we’ve got to be more aggressive.”

He got his wish less than three minutes into the second half. Senior midfielder Meg Boade found a pocket of space in between the Wisconsin midfield and defense. After receiving a pass from sophomore midfielder Caterina Regazzoni, Boade poked a ball in behind the Badger backline with a lunging stride.

Senior forward Ella Hase was quick to react, promptly chipping Wisconsin’s goalkeeper to pull a goal back. Hase’s tally also marked Boade’s 11th assist of the season, tying the single-season program record set by Kristen Palmer in 1998.

The ‘Cats continued to knock at the door for the rest of the second half, outshooting the Badgers 8-1. Still, NU was unable to find an equalizer, even while presented with multiple set pieces and chances in the final third.

Moynihan and the ‘Cats will have a week off before traveling to Iowa City on Oct. 12 to take on the Hawkeyes.

