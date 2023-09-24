Women’s Soccer: No. 18 Northwestern drops second straight in 1-0 defeat against Indiana

For nearly two years, No. 18 Northwestern has not been shut out in Big Ten play. But just three days after their 2-0 defeat to No. 19 Michigan Thursday, the Wildcats once again failed to put one on the board, this time falling to Indiana.

In a clash against the undefeated Hoosiers (9-0-2, 3-0-0 Big Ten), NU (7-2-2, 1-2-0 Big Ten) managed just three shots on goal on its way to a 1-0 loss.

It didn’t take long for the action to start. In fact, it took only a minute and 25 seconds for Indiana to tally the first and only goal of the match.

It came when Indiana midfielder Hope Paredes received the ball in the box following a throw-in and hit a one-timer into the top left corner of the net.

For the next 88 minutes, the ‘Cats were able to maintain their defensive composure. Sophomore goalkeeper Reiley Fitzpatrick, who saved each of Indiana’s next five shots on goal, stood out.

However, she was not enough. The Hoosier defense likewise dominated all game, especially early on when it limited NU’s offense to zero shots through the first 45 minutes.

It was a disappointing result for the ‘Cats who, before the game, recorded a program-high 28 goals through the first 10 games in a season.

Chances came late for NU, including an 82nd-minute breakaway opportunity for senior midfielder Meg Boade, whose potentially game-tying shot was saved by Indiana goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg.

The Hoosiers’ victory put them tied for first in the Big Ten standings while the ‘Cats dropped to 10th place, now tied with Rutgers.

NU has a chance to bounce back at home against in-state rival Illinois on Thursday.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lucaskim_15

Related Stories:

— Women’s Soccer: No. 18 Northwestern suffers first loss, falls to No. 19 Michigan in top-25 battle

— Fall Sports Roundup: Northwestern’s soccer and field hockey programs off to rapid start

— Women’s Soccer: Aulicino Scores Three As Northwestern Women’s Soccer Beats Oakland 7- 0, Moynihan Wins No. 300