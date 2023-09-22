Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
72° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Women’s Soccer: No. 18 Northwestern suffers first loss, falls to No. 19 Michigan in top-25 battle
September 22, 2023
7th Ward residents discuss Ryan Field rebuild with Ald. Revelle at forum
September 22, 2023
Northwestern Night at the Art Institute draws record number of attendees
September 21, 2023
Trending Stories
1
4356 Views
Northwestern reclaims No. 9 spot in U.S. News college rankings
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 19, 2023
2
1010 Views
Bob Pottinger, beloved co-owner of Al’s Deli, passes away on Saturday
Olivia Mofus, Assistant City Editor • September 19, 2023
3
802 Views
Northwestern commits to funding Dillo Day and Blowout, frees up funds for student orgs
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 21, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Women’s Soccer: No. 18 Northwestern suffers first loss, falls to No. 19 Michigan in top-25 battle

Graduate+student+defender+Danika+Austin+dribbles+the+ball.+Austin+led+the+team+last+season+with+2%2C054+minutes.
Micah Sandy/Daily Senior Staffer
Graduate student defender Danika Austin dribbles the ball. Austin led the team last season with 2,054 minutes.
Lucas Kim, Senior Staffer
September 22, 2023

Down 1-0 at the half against No. 19 Michigan, No. 18 Northwestern flipped the switch in the second half in hopes of avoiding its first loss of the season.

However, despite an 8-4 advantage in shots and 8-1 advantage in corner kicks over the final 45 minutes, the Wildcats failed to put one on the board, falling 2-0.

Thursday night marked the first defeat for NU (7-1-2, 1-1-0 Big Ten) this season as the Wolverines (6-1-2, 2-0-0 Big Ten) enjoyed their sixth consecutive victory.

Michigan was the toughest opponent of the season thus far for the ‘Cats, and the battle between the two ranked teams proved to be a competitive one. Despite a two-goal difference by the final whistle, the numbers reveal a closer match.

“We were playing against the 19th ranked team in the country, and we created a ton of great chances, had some really good quality play,” coach Michael Moynihan said. “We still had enough of those to win the game comfortably, even giving up two goals.”

NU finished the game with four more shots, two more shots on goal and six more corner kicks than its opponent.

Things got off on the wrong foot early as the Wolverines scored a seventh minute set piece goal — the earliest tally conceded by the ‘Cats this season. Following a deflected shot attempt at the goal line, Michigan forward Gabrielle Prych was the first to the ball and headed it just out of the reach of NU defenders into the back of the net. 

The match remained 1-0 through the second half, despite a number of prime scoring opportunities for the ‘Cats. 

Senior forward Ella Hase led the NU attack, which was often able to get behind the Wolverine defense but struggled finishing all game.

“Ella’s been fantastic all season,” Moynihan said. “She’s got six goals already. She put herself into a position to get a couple more tonight and the keeper made some good saves to her credit.”

Other shots from sophomore midfielder Caterina Regazzoni and senior midfielder Meg Boade left the Cats mere inches away from tying the game, ricocheting off the woodwork.

The Wolverines doubled their lead in the 82nd minute to put the game away for good. The loss marked the ‘Cats’ first time being shut out in Big Ten competition in almost two years.

“I told the team (that) very rarely does anybody get through the Big Ten without a slip,” Moynihan said. “We just got to learn from it, have short memories and focus on the things that we did right.”

NU will travel to Bloomington, Indiana, on Sunday to face an undefeated Indiana squad.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lucaskim_15

Related Stories:

Fall Sports Roundup: Northwestern’s soccer and field hockey programs off to rapid start

Women’s Soccer: Aulicino Scores Three As Northwestern Women’s Soccer Beats Oakland 7- 0, Moynihan Wins No. 300 

Women’s Soccer: Northwestern shoots for Big Ten title
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Many residents were not convinced the financial benefit of taxes and permit payments to the city would outweigh the incurred costs.
7th Ward residents discuss Ryan Field rebuild with Ald. Revelle at forum
Northwestern community members gather around the tour guide as she describes Felix Gonzalez-Torres’ “Untitled” at Thursday’s Northwestern Night at the Art Institute.
Northwestern Night at the Art Institute draws record number of attendees
Dayna Patterson. Patterson will receive the 2023 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Hanna H. Gray Fellowship.
Dayna Patterson chosen as NU’s first HHMI Hanna H. Gray Fellow
A gray building behind a sign that reads “Northwestern Technological Institute.”
Northwestern awarded $1.7 million CDC grant for disease outbreak response network
A red brick building with the words “Evanston Public Library 1703 Orrington” on the side.
After recent security threats, local libraries emphasize safety, intellectual freedom
An illustration of a group of people surrounded by a lightbulb and bills against a green background.
The Daily Explains: Here’s how to vote on participatory budgeting in Evanston
More in Sports
Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige dribbles the ball. After playing for the Miami Heat in the 2023 Summer League, Audige signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards.
Men’s Basketball: Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige inks Exhibit 10 contract with Washington Wizards
Students run across Ryan Field during Wildcat Dash.
Football: ‘I don’t know what to expect’ — NUFB gives thoughts on Ryan Field atmosphere before first true home game
Northwestern’s team huddles together during a pause against Rutgers. The Wildcats host Minnesota under the lights at Ryan Field on Saturday night in NU’s Big Ten home opener.
Football: Watch to Watch For: Northwestern prepares for prime time Big Ten home opener against Minnesota
Senior defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr. watches on from the sideline.
Football: Braun looks to find consistency, move forward with Big Ten West play on the horizon
Senior midfielder Meg Boade. Boade has four goals and nine assists for Northwestern so far this season.
Fall Sports Roundup: Northwestern’s soccer and field hockey programs off to rapid start
Sophomore midfielder Jason Gajadhar wins a header in last season’s matchup against Wisconsin. Gajadhar played 81 minutes against the Badgers on Tuesday.
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Northwestern settles for 2-2 draw in conference opener at Wisconsin
More in Women's Soccer
Northwestern Womens Soccer plays Rutgers in 2022.
Women’s Soccer: Aulicino Scores Three As Northwestern Women’s Soccer Beats Oakland 7- 0, Moynihan Wins No. 300
With a conference title in the back of its mind, NU will look to fire on all cylinders once the season officially kicks off this August.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern shoots for Big Ten title
A girl in a white jersey smiles and sticks her hands out to a crowd.
Women’s Soccer: All-Big 10 midfielder Rowan Lapi transfers to Penn State
A person in a white uniform kicks a soccer ball away from another player in red.
Navigating the NIL Landscape: Rowan Lapi’s perspective
A soccer player wearing white prepares to kick the ball.
Women’s Soccer: Danika Austin’s positive attitude, competitive nature uplifts Northwestern
A player in a purple jersey prepares to kick a ball in front of a player in a white jersey.
Women’s Soccer: Rapid Recap: UCLA 2, Northwestern 0
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in