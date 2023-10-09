News Quiz: Fitzgerald lawsuit, Homecoming game, ‘Ahsoka’ TV show review

Results
#1. Aside from punitive damages, former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald has filed a lawsuit against NU for how much money?
#2. What was the final score in Northwestern’s homecoming game against Howard?
#3. An 8-foot bronze bust of what prominent explorer was unveiled in downtown Evanston Sunday afternoon?
#4. According to a Reel Thoughts from The Daily, “Ahsoka” is a good show held back by what?
#5. Which Evanston business is going to close on Sunday, Nov. 26?
Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on the Homecoming game against Howard and Pat Fitzgerald’s lawsuit against Northwestern.
