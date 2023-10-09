News Quiz: Fitzgerald lawsuit, Homecoming game, ‘Ahsoka’ TV show review

Results #1. Aside from punitive damages, former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald has filed a lawsuit against NU for how much money? $30 million $30 million $80 million $80 million $130 million $130 million $180 million $180 million #2. What was the final score in Northwestern’s homecoming game against Howard? 15-12 15-12 18-15 18-15 23-20 23-20 26-23 26-23 #3. An 8-foot bronze bust of what prominent explorer was unveiled in downtown Evanston Sunday afternoon? Jean Baptiste Point Du Sable Jean Baptiste Point Du Sable Allan Cunningham Allan Cunningham Edward John Eyre Edward John Eyre Meriwether Lewis Meriwether Lewis #4. According to a Reel Thoughts from The Daily, “Ahsoka” is a good show held back by what? Unforgivable flaws Unforgivable flaws Distasteful plot holes Distasteful plot holes Unfortunate casting Unfortunate casting A laughably unrealistic script A laughably unrealistic script #5. Which Evanston business is going to close on Sunday, Nov. 26? Colectivo Coffee Colectivo Coffee Little Beans Cafe Little Beans Cafe Newport Coffee House Newport Coffee House Viet Nom Nom Viet Nom Nom Finish

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on the Homecoming game against Howard and Pat Fitzgerald’s lawsuit against Northwestern.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @dugar_jay

Related Stories:

— Alumni Quiz: How well do you know Northwestern’s notable alumni?

— News Quiz: Dillo Day, Evanston prohibition, City Council climate action

— History Quiz! How well do you know Evanston’s history?