News Quiz: Fitzgerald lawsuit, Homecoming game, 'Ahsoka' TV show review

A+graphic+of+a+newspaper+with+blank+images+and+lines+of+text%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9CNews+Quiz%E2%80%9D+in+place+of+the+newspaper+name.+This+graphic+is+on+a+purple+background%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9CThe+Daily+Northwestern%E2%80%99s%E2%80%9D+at+the+top+in+white+text.
File illustration by Gemma D’Cetra
Jay Dugar, Diversity & Inclusion Chair, Newsroom Strategist
October 9, 2023

Results

Share your score!
Tweet your score!

#1. Aside from punitive damages, former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald has filed a lawsuit against NU for how much money?

#2. What was the final score in Northwestern’s homecoming game against Howard?

#3. An 8-foot bronze bust of what prominent explorer was unveiled in downtown Evanston Sunday afternoon?

#4. According to a Reel Thoughts from The Daily, “Ahsoka” is a good show held back by what?

#5. Which Evanston business is going to close on Sunday, Nov. 26?

Finish

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on the Homecoming game against Howard and Pat Fitzgerald’s lawsuit against Northwestern.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @dugar_jay

 

