News Quiz: Dillo Day, Evanston prohibition, City Council climate action

Results #1. Who headlined Dillo Day last weekend? Briston Maroney Briston Maroney Offset Offset Taylor Swift Taylor Swift RINI RINI #2. Why did Evanston resident Geraldine Pace receive a street sign named after her? For working for the Infant Welfare Society For working for the Infant Welfare Society For fighting against gun violence For fighting against gun violence For serving the Evanston Community Foundation For serving the Evanston Community Foundation For helping the Evanston Salvation Army For helping the Evanston Salvation Army #3. According to Evanston lore, which local business founded the ice cream sundae? FRÍO Gelato FRÍO Gelato Cold Stone Creamery Cold Stone Creamery Kilwins Kilwins Garwoods’ Drugstore Garwoods’ Drugstore #4. In what year did Evanston legalize alcohol sales? 1930 1930 1945 1945 1972 1972 1975 1975 #5. What climate action did City Council approve Monday? Taxing cigarettes Taxing cigarettes Banning plastic bags Banning plastic bags Implementing a carbon tax Implementing a carbon tax Lowering city speed limits Lowering city speed limits Finish

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on Geraldine Pace’s service to Evanston and the contested title of the origin of ice cream sundaes.

