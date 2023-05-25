News Quiz: Dillo Day, Evanston prohibition, City Council climate action
May 25, 2023
Results
#1. Who headlined Dillo Day last weekend?
#2. Why did Evanston resident Geraldine Pace receive a street sign named after her?
#3. According to Evanston lore, which local business founded the ice cream sundae?
#4. In what year did Evanston legalize alcohol sales?
#5. What climate action did City Council approve Monday?
Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on Geraldine Pace’s service to Evanston and the contested title of the origin of ice cream sundaes.
