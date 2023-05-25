History Quiz! How well do you know Evanston’s history?
May 25, 2023
#1. Having been home to famous temperance movement leaders like Frances Willard, Evanston prohibited the sale of alcoholic beverages beginning in the 1850s. In what year was this regulation removed?
#2. Evanston received its name in 1857 after which founder of Northwestern?
#3. Which of the following national organizations is not headquartered in Evanston?
#4. The Grosse Point Lighthouse is named after the land on which it was built. This land was given its name by explorers from which country?
#5. Evanston has experienced periods of dramatic growth in its history. One of those periods occurred between 1920 and 1930, when its population grew by how much?
#6. The Great Chicago Fire caused many Chicago residents to move to Evanston. In what year did the Great Chicago Fire take place?
#7. What sect of Christianity had a large presence in Evanston at its founding and would later influence many public policies?
#8. In 1960, NU unveiled its plan to expand its campus by reclaiming land submerged in Lake Michigan. This plan cost more than $5 million and extended the campus by how many acres?
#9. Which of the following people was Evanston’s first Black mayor as well as its longest-serving mayor?
#10. Which of the following numbers is closest to the current population of Evanston?
