Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Q&A: Gabrielle Cummings talks transition to Evanston Hospital President
May 7, 2024
Letter-writing campaign to underrepresented McCormick freshmen builds community
May 7, 2024
‘Evening of Stories and Songs’ — Evanston’s Steve Rashid takes on his own Studio 5
May 7, 2024
Trending Stories
1
10165 Views
Season three of ‘The Bear’ films in Evanston, Jeremy Allen White and Jamie Lee Curtis spotted on set
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • May 2, 2024
2
3527 Views
BREAKING: University President Michael Schill to testify before Congress
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 6, 2024
3
1530 Views
‘Everything that could have gone wrong’: Housing selection process leaves NU students scrambling
David Samson, Development and Recruitment Editor • May 6, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Q&A: Gabrielle Cummings talks transition to Evanston Hospital President

Jasmine Kim, Reporter
May 7, 2024
Gabrielle Cummings smiles in front of a purple background.
Photo courtesy of Gabrielle Cummings
President of Evanston Hospital Gabrielle Cummings talked with the Daily about her new role.

Former Highland Park Hospital President Gabrielle Cummings took over as the president of Evanston Hospital and Northshore Acute & Ambulatory Operations on Jan. 1. Cummings said she aims to foster collaborative teamwork across all NorthShore University HealthSystem hospitals.

Cummings oversees Evanston Hospital’s operations in her new position. She also took on the title of senior operations executive for NorthShore, which includes the Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park and Skokie Hospitals. She continues to spearhead the NorthShore Edward-Elmhurst Health Laboratory & Pathology service line.

Cummings said Evanston residents can expect changes to the hospitals including the new NorthShore Cardiovascular Institute at Glenview Hospital, the renovation of the Women’s Hospital and the expansion of Highland Park’s adolescent psych unit.

In an interview with The Daily, Cummings discussed the transition into her new role, ongoing changes and initiatives within the hospitals and future plans.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for brevity and clarity. 

The Daily: How was the transition from being Highland Park Hospital president to becoming the Evanston Hospital president?

Cummings: It’s been like coming home. I’ve been able to see familiar faces, but obviously, the role is different in terms of being the president of the hospital — also president of all four NorthShore pavilions. My scope has expanded, and I have to really think differently about how I lead, grow teams, collaborate and help mentor and support.

The Daily: What is the biggest change you’ve experienced so far?

Cummings: The biggest change, even though I had these kinds of relationships at Highland Park, is the importance of relationships with our city officials in Evanston and building those strong relationships with community leaders.

The Daily: What were some of the biggest challenges you faced in your role?

Cummings: One of the whiplash feelings we’re having from COVID-19 is that people decided to leave the healthcare industry, and they’re not interested in coming back. The biggest challenge that I’m confronted with daily is recruiting and retaining staff. I have to think about how to become creative so that people find healthcare attractive. We’ve had some really exciting partnerships with some organizations like Oakton Community College and Evanston Township High School to create a pipeline of talent. But that pipeline is starting in high school and college. It’s going to take three to four years for that talent to get cultivated, before they can really enter into the market.

The Daily: Are there any projects you are looking to implement in your new role?

Cummings: We really have been doing a lot of work around well-being and wellness for our organization and for our team members, and so we have relaxation rooms and places where people can go get fresh air in the summertime. We’re going to be launching food pantries for employees that may have food insecurities that we don’t know about and new hydration stations. Wellness, well-being and healthy living are really important to me because I think if you can get folks to have a healthy lifestyle, that reduces the need for acute care.

The Daily: How do you plan on improving services for the Evanston community?

Cummings: Through a lot of listening and learning, so talking to community organizations to see what it is we need to do differently and better at Evanston Hospital.

I also want to make sure we continue to provide great inpatient care for our patients, and when they come into the hospital again, they know they’re in a supportive and loving environment. We already do a great job in the organization in terms of really being there for our community.

We’ve been really doing a lot on health equity, and making sure that Black women are getting breast cancer screenings or women in the lowest median family income.

The Daily: What keeps you going, and what motivates you in this new position?

Cummings: I am a huge proponent of meditation and prayer. I meditate every day, pray every day, which keeps me grounded on who I am, what I believe in and the fact that I’m going to have the gift of being able to go in and talk to my team, connect with them and help support them in a way to do their job as best as they can.

I was talking with a patient about her experience and the fact that I was able to make her smile in a difficult situation, that brings me joy, and it reinforces why I do what I do.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jasminekim1014

Related Stories: 

Chicago area hospitals maintain mask mandates amid spread of respiratory illnesses

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital being considered for $389 million expansion

Mather’s eMerge introduces students to hospitality and healthcare careers, connects generations
More to Discover
More in City
A train in a train station.
State lawmakers reveal public transportation agency consolidation plan
Student filling in a heart drawn on a sidewalk with pink chalk in front of messages reading “SAVE BESSIE RHODES” and “I (heart) BESSIE RHODES.”
Bessie Rhodes parents demand dialogue with District 65 administrators about planned school closure
The outside of a brick hospital with a white van outside.
Former NorthShore HealthSystem patients to receive $55 million from class action settlement
An “I Voted” sticker on a purple polka dot background.
New Illinois law prohibits political parties from adding candidates to November ballot
Maker’s Markets patrons look at vendor tables.
Evanston Made kicks off 6th annual season of Maker’s Markets
Four panelists sitting in a church.
First Presbyterian Church of Evanston hosts panel discussion on Israel-Hamas war
More in Latest Stories
A pile of multi-colored letters with phrases of encouragement and congratulations to future freshmen.
Letter-writing campaign to underrepresented McCormick freshmen builds community
Rashid founded Studio 5 with his wife, Béa Rashid.
‘Evening of Stories and Songs’ — Evanston’s Steve Rashid takes on his own Studio 5
International students face additional obstacles when applying to jobs and internships.
‘It’s like a whole different process’: International students navigate job market amid barriers to visa sponsorship, authorization
Celebrities, fashion designers and invited guests walked up the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday night.
2024 Met Gala reawakens fashion with florals
Young girl wearing a bow sits to the left of Sia costumed in a fluffy pink wardrobe on a pink background.
Sia aims to return and reboot image with ‘Reasonable Woman’
Jayal: In a sorority at NU, you can have your cake and eat it too
Jayal: In a sorority at NU, you can have your cake and eat it too
More in Local
People surrounding tables and a rack with a t-shirt saying “it’s our birthday.”
Paws and Claws Birthday Bash celebrates center’s anniversary
A seder plate sits in front of a matzo box, surrounded by water cups, other food and a crayon.
Passover celebrations bring hope for future in Evanston Jewish community
People sit around a table in a meeting room speaking.
Evanston Community Foundation hosts first in-person Public Service Challenge since pandemic
Two hands holding a paper that says “reparations.”
Evanston Reparations Committee collaborates with Liberty Bank to boost Black homeownership and generational health
Nine volunteers pose for a photo at the 2015 Ricky Byrdsong Memorial Race Against Hate. All wear dark blue shirts that read “ywca evanston/north shore” in white font.
‘It fosters a community effort’: Evanston, Skokie rev up for 25th Annual Race Against Hate
Police badge
Evanston Police Department issues 46 distracted driving citations
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in