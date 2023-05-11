News Quiz: APIDA Book Club, Evanston Farmers’ Market, Women’s lacrosse game
May 11, 2023
Results
#1. Which book did Northwestern’s Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Book Club select for this year’s book?
#2. Indigenous community members recently released a canoe into Lake Michigan. What type of wood was the canoe made of?
#3. How many new vendors did Evanston Farmers’ Market add for the new season?
#4. The vocal duo Velsum performed a spiritual performance at what Ravenswood location?
#5. What was the final score in the Northwestern-Michigan Women’s lacrosse game Thursday, May 4?
Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on the Northwestern-Michigan Women’s lacrosse game and the Evanston Farmers’ Market.
