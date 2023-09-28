Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Participatory Budgeting voting deadline draws near

Illustration+of+several+human+figures+with+a+light+bulb+signifying+ideas+above+their+heads.+There+are+also+dollar+bills+in+the+background.
Daily file illustration by Lily Ogburn
PB Evanston invites community members to develop proposals for their ideas and then allows the community to vote on how the money is spent, according to the program website.
Lily Ogburn, Assistant City Editor
September 28, 2023

Community members have until midnight this Saturday to vote in Evanston’s participatory budgeting program. Voters are required to register online prior to voting in person or online.

Members of the community who live, work, study or own businesses in Evanston and are over 14 years old can vote in the program.

City Council allocated $3 million for the participatory budgeting program with American Rescue Plan Act funding. The program invites community members to develop proposals for their ideas, and then allows the community to vote on how the money is spent, according to the program’s website.

There are a total of 20 proposals currently on the ballot, and voters may select between up to seven proposals when voting. 

Northwestern researcher Gus Umbelino, who works with Evanston’s participatory budgeting team, told The Daily earlier in September the most popular project will be fully funded, and the cost of that project will be taken out of the $3 million budget. This process will continue with the next most popular proposals until all $3 million has been allocated. 

The city will fund the winning proposals after voting results are released.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @LilyOgburn

