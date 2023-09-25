Renovated MFC broadcast studio to open in early 2024

The newly renovated Aida and Mike Feldman Broadcast and Digital Media Suite is expected to reopen in early 2024, the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications announced Monday.

The studio, located on the fourth floor of the McCormick Foundation Center, is home to the Northwestern News Network: NU’s campus broadcast news station. Construction on the space began this summer.

According to a Monday Instagram post from Medill, the suite will include new space for team meetings, television editing, broadcast journalism education, voice-over work and podcasting.

“We are delighted for the opportunity to transform these spaces to give all Medill students an outstanding environment to learn and practice their skills,” Medill Dean Charles Whitaker (Medill ‘80, ‘81) said in a March news release. “These enhanced facilities will support Medill’s efforts to be the best school of its kind in the world.”

The renovations are being funded by a gift from the Aida and Mike Feldman Philanthropic Trust, granted to Medill by Melissa Bernal-Vega (Medill ’97) and Ernesto Vega. The gift also supported a technology upgrade throughout MFC and an expansion of the MFC’s first-floor forum earlier this year.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacob_wendler

