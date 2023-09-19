Reprise Roasters opens in Main Library’s Cafe Bergson

Reprise Roasters welcomed its first customers to its new Northwestern campus location Tuesday. The specialty coffee shop opened in Main Library’s Cafe Bergson as an addition to the chain’s existing spots in Evanston and Chicago.

Reprise took over the vacancy left at Cafe Bergson after the closings of both Brew Coffee Lab, which closed in May, and Brewbike, which occupied the space from 2015 to 2022.

As of Sept. 19, Reprise’s hours are Monday through Friday, 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hours will be extended to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m in the coming weeks, according to Northwestern’s food service contractor Compass Group. Reprise accepts Dining Dollars, Cat Cash and credit card payments.

Co-owner and General Manager Kati Paiz says the cafe prides itself on sustainable sourcing and a direct grower-to-customer pipeline.

“We are owned and operated by the supply chain, meaning we have a direct trade relationship with the farmers that grow our coffee,” Paiz said. “So we know exactly where everything is coming from (and) we try to be as sustainable as possible.”

Weinberg senior Ethan McAlpin said they purchased a Bourbon Vanilla Latte at $5.29. McAlpin said although they aren’t a coffee fan, the latte was good. However, they enjoyed their friend’s lavender lemonade more.

“The pricing is pretty normal both in comparison to Starbucks and the things that have been here in the past,” said McAlpin. “I would rather go here than somewhere else close if they have tangible (sustainability) goals.”

Paiz said her husband founded Reprise about eight years ago out of a Lake Forest train station. Since then, the company has grown to include three cafes, including its newest location at NU.

She said the owners will have a presence at the new location but have already started interviewing students for potential positions.

Paid added Reprise has a uniquely ethical business mode — paying farmers a dignified living wage, for example — which she says allows them to maintain high quality coffee.

“If (our suppliers are) asking for $8 a pound, we’re paying $8 directly to them, versus a middleman or an importer,” Paiz said. “Having that closed loop system is something that you don’t see in (the) industry.”

Weinberg sophomore Janice Yoo said she bought a Hibiscus Lemonade from the cafe. She said the $4.49 price point made her hesitate, but given the information that Reprise products support workers’ livable wages, she said she would come again.

Paiz said all of Reprise’s syrups are housemade and the seasonal pumpkin spice latte is made with real pumpkin puree. Reprise is also known for its pour-over coffee.

Compass said it partnered with Reprise because of their proximity and company mission.

“As part of our commitment to NU, we strive to prioritize and partner with local Evanston and Chicagoland businesses,” Compass Group told The Daily in a written statement. “Reprise Roasters’ approach of focusing on direct trade, ethically-sourced, award winning coffee that is sourced direct from the farm, employs sustainable practices and embodies a commitment to social responsibility provides an optimal alignment to our goals.”

