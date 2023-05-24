Brew Coffee Lab in Main to close permanently, NU spokesperson says

Brew Coffee Lab will close its location in Main Library on Friday, according to a Northwestern Libraries email obtained by The Daily.

The Des Plaines-based coffee shop opened on the University’s Evanston Campus in October 2022, selling coffee, bubble tea and pastries, some of which are inspired by Filipino flavors. Brew Coffee Lab is independently and minority-owned and has two locations outside of NU.

From Saturday through June 9, NU Dining Services will provide free coffee at the location during Brew Coffee Lab’s current hours.

The University is “already looking” for a “new provider” to take over the space, according to the email. NU hopes to have a new partner by Fall Quarter.

In an email to The Daily, University spokesperson Erin Karter said Brew Coffee Lab provided Compass Group notice to end its contract in mid-May.

“Given the short notice and the impact to the student experience, Compass is programming coffee in the library space during finals,” Karter said. “Compass is in the process of selecting a new sub-contractor for the space, and we do not anticipate Brew reopening in the fall.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details become available.

