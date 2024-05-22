Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Captured: Dillo Day on the Main Stage
May 22, 2024
Connections for the Homeless honors staff, volunteers, participants at Milestone Celebration
May 22, 2024
Kronenberg: The elephant in the room at NU-Q
May 22, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3268 Views
In Focus: As Northwestern considers another decade in Qatar, some NU-Q students say campus falls short of promises
Saul Pink and Samantha Powers May 20, 2024
2
1598 Views
In Focus: McCormick students allege misconduct, differential treatment from Segal shop professional
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • May 21, 2024
3
1088 Views
What to Watch For: University President Michael Schill gears up for congressional testimony
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor • May 19, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Connections for the Homeless honors staff, volunteers, participants at Milestone Celebration

A+person+speaks+at+a+podium.
Yong-Yu Huang/The Daily Northwestern
Coordinated Entry and Training Manager James Barnett speaks at the Milestone Celebration.
Yong-Yu Huang, Reporter
May 22, 2024

Several dozen people filed into the First Congregational Church of Evanston to attend Connections for the Homeless’ Milestone Celebration Wednesday evening. Starting at 6 p.m., the organization honored community members, volunteers and staff members, with a dinner provided afterwards by Chicken Shack.

The local nonprofit provides financial assistance, emergency shelter and guidance for people experiencing homelessness.  It also owns and operates the Margarita Inn, which it purchased in November 2023 after having run a homeless shelter there since 2020. 

Coordinated Entry and Training Manager James Barnett has spent six years at Connections, he said. 

“When I started, there were about 40 (people on) staff, and now we have 100,” Barnett said. “Our mission of ending homelessness, one person at a time, is not something we do alone.” 

The Milestone Celebration also recognized PEER Services, which provides substance use prevention and treatment services to Connections participants, as an Outstanding Community Partner. PEER Services comes onsite to the Margarita Inn to serve the Connections community. 

“They fought to disassemble barriers to participants receiving services,” Manager of Shelter Programs Keegan Olson said, “People don’t even have to leave the shelter to get connected on their journey to better care.”

Connections served about 5,000 people in 2023 and offered shelter to about 60 individuals and families at the Margarita Inn, Barnett said. Volunteers drop in every week to cook food, organize clothes in the clothing room, assist participants, and more. Last year, they gave over 10,000 hours to the organization, Barnett added. 

Volunteer Justin Travis was honored with the Lisa Todd Volunteer Award at the event. 

Director of Communications Eric Ruder said Connections’ Milestone Celebrations happen twice a year. Staff members introduced the honorees, many of whom spoke as they went up to the stage and received their awards. 

“We do this regularly because there’s always so many amazing stories of people who face big obstacles and then find a way to surmount them,” Ruder said. 

Medical Director Dr. Keith Boyd introduced Lamonte Cooper, who first encountered Connections through a friend and has been a resident at Margarita Inn for eight months. Previously, he slept on a train for around nine months, he said. 

In his speech, Cooper spoke about how Connections has helped with his health issues, including hypertension and an upcoming surgery.

“Hopefully, I’ll be off of the cane and get a job at some point,” Cooper said.

Loren Taylor (Medill ’81), another Margarita Inn resident, said he received a stage four prostate cancer diagnosis in November and lost his housing in January, about three weeks after he started chemotherapy. Taylor came to Margarita Inn in March, halfway through his treatment. 

Taylor said he was especially aware of the dangers of congregate shelters given his weakened immune system. He was worried about the recent measles outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“I was doing everything that I could to stay out of congregate shelter,” Taylor said. “As large as my network was and how diligent they were at keeping me from having to sleep on the train, nobody was really in a position to help.” 

However, Taylor said he found the support he needed at Connections. He noted that Boyd has been a key part of his experiences at Connections, and Margarita Inn has been crucial to his health journey. 

Connections participant Fariba Panahi was also honored at the event for her “resilience, community, and generosity of spirit.” 

Panahi discussed her experience with the organization as an Afghan refugee, noting that Connections staff provided resources and connected her to essential services as she and her family settled into a new country. 

“Your commitment to helping families like mine rebuild our lives is nothing short of extraordinary,” Fariba said. “I have heard the saying, it takes a village to raise a child. Well, my family is living proof that a city like Evanston can raise a whole family.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @yong_yuhuang

Related Stories: 

Connections for the Homeless celebrates purchase of Margarita Inn in open house

Connections for the Homeless’ annual winter gear distribution helps individuals gear up for the cold

Korean American Student Association hosts clothing drive for Connections for the Homeless

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
A demolition site.
After early blow, Ryan Field foes expand claims in suit against Evanston, NU
A rainbow car with three people wearing multi-colored clothing and holding balloons.
How to celebrate Pride Month in Evanston and Chicago
A ballot box with a ballot sticking out. It says ‘vote’ on the sides of the box.
Judge grants preliminary injunction against election slating prohibition
A storefront that reads ‘Parlor on Central.’
Central Street ice cream parlor aims to become Evanston staple
A drawing of a microphone surrounded by purple music notes.
Illinois Senate passes artificial intelligence protections for artists
People sit at a table with microphones.
District 65 Board hears 5th Ward school naming update, presentation on individualized education services
More in Latest Stories
A person holds a microphone and dances onstage.
Captured: Dillo Day on the Main Stage
Kronenberg: The elephant in the room at NU-Q
Kronenberg: The elephant in the room at NU-Q
DeLeon: Pride for profit – the repercussions of rainbow washing
DeLeon: Pride for profit – the repercussions of rainbow washing
Lubin: The encampment was concerning not just because of antisemitism.
Lubin: The encampment was concerning not just because of antisemitism.
Hamed: Calling out University bias against MENA students
Hamed: Calling out University bias against MENA students
Junior Lauryn Nguyen follows through on her swing. Nguyen, a two-time All-Big Ten First Team honoree, finished tied for 39th Monday.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern struggles in final round, ties for 11th at NCAA Championships
More in Local
A young boy sitting on his father’s shoulders holding a tambourine as they walk along a sidewalk behind a group of protesters.
District 65 Board to vote on resolution on potential Bessie Rhodes closure
Two people sit on stage and talk.
Maj. Gen. Gregg F. Martin discusses battling mental health stigma
Several people standing in a church.
Interfaith service held for victim killed in alleged anti-Palestinian hate crime, rallies support for congressional resolution
People gather holding signs to listen to a speaker.
‘Nobody’s free until everybody’s free’: Community vigil seeks peaceful resolution to the conflict in Israel and Gaza
Individuals sit at round tables with paint supplies.
Aging ‘gracefully’: Aging Well Conference provides education and leisure to older adults
Two people serving food.
Evanston Pride, PFLAG, Gender Affirming Evanston celebrate queer joy
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in