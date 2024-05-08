Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

City-School Liaison Committee discusses Guaranteed Income Program, Wraparound Evanston

The+City-School+Liaison+Committee+members+sit+in+a+square+of+tables.
Madeline King/The Daily Northwestern
The City-School Liaison Committee meets three times during the school year to converse on financial matters and other matters of importance to the community.
Madeline King, Development and Recruitment Editor

May 8, 2024
May 8, 2024

The City-School Liaison Committee discussed the Guaranteed Income Program, summer education, repurposing of assets and the emerging Wraparound Evanston program at its Wednesday evening meeting at the Joseph E. Hill Early Childhood Center. 

The committee aims to facilitate dialogue between Evanston and local School Board officials on financials and other matters of public interest. It is composed of three Evanston city councilmembers, three school board members from Evanston Township High School District 202 and three school board members from Evanston/Skokie School District 65. Members meet three times per school year.

The committee discussed advertisement strategies for the Guaranteed Income Program, saying the city could explore advertisements via texts, emails and flyers to encourage eligible individuals to apply on the city’s website. 

The program — a city-sponsored initiative to provide 150 participants with $500 a month to spend however would best support their needs — is entering its second year. Eligible participants live in Census Tract 8092, provide care for a 5-year-old or younger child, and have an annual household income not exceeding 184% of the Federal Poverty Line.

Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) said he feels confident that families will be eager to sign up for the program. The challenge is ensuring that all eligible families know of the program’s existence, he added.

“I just don’t want people to miss an opportunity,” Burns said. 

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) said the city is looking at its assets and engaging in research and conversations about how to utilize them more efficiently. He specifically mentioned that the city is looking for ways to make better use of their smaller assets, such as parking lots.

Nieuwsma invited the two school districts to notify the city if they also possessed assets that may be eligible for repurpose, allowing for the city and districts to collaborate on creating new spaces as a community. 

District 65 Superintendent Angel Turner said the district expects around 925 students to attend summer education classes. Around 70% of program participants are expected to be underprivileged students, Turner said, adding that free and reduced lunch will be available. 

District 65 will also offer 14 summer camp programs with partner organizations, she said. 

Pete Bavis, the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for District 202, said between 1,200 and 1,300 high school students will attend summer school. The summer education program offers ways for students to make up or accelerate credits. 

Social worker Allison Harned delivered a presentation outlining the structure and funding avenues of the developing Wraparound Evanston, a program dedicated to supporting Evanston families in need and creating coordination between social service providers through a comprehensive system. 

“We’re trying to make this a normal thing for people to have a system of support,” Harned said.  

Harned said Wraparound Evanston provides a family-centered support system, serving specific needs identified by individual families. 

Patrick Keenan-Devlin, executive director and youth defense attorney for the James B. Moran Center for Youth Advocacy, said the mission of Wraparound Evanston aligns closely with those of the city and school districts. 

“We are all people sitting around this table who care deeply about children and family success,” Keenan-Devlin said. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @madelineking_18

