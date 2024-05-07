Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Bessie Rhodes parents demand dialogue with District 65 administrators about planned school closure
May 7, 2024
LTE: The Black 100 supports Schill’s agreement
May 6, 2024
Kirstin Valdez Quade talks debut novel ‘The Five Wounds’ at Annual Writers Festival
May 6, 2024
Trending Stories
1
16390 Views
Season three of ‘The Bear’ films in Evanston, Jeremy Allen White and Jamie Lee Curtis spotted on set
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • May 2, 2024
2
2268 Views
Plaintiffs sue Northwestern for response to pro-Palestinian encampment
Nicole Markus and Jacob Wendler May 1, 2024
3
1255 Views
BREAKING: University President Michael Schill to testify before Congress
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 6, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Bessie Rhodes parents demand dialogue with District 65 administrators about planned school closure

Student+filling+in+a+heart+drawn+on+a+sidewalk+with+pink+chalk+in+front+of+messages+reading+%E2%80%9CSAVE+BESSIE+RHODES%E2%80%9D+and+%E2%80%9CI+%28heart%29+BESSIE+RHODES.%E2%80%9D
Edward Simon Cruz/The Daily Northwestern
Bessie Rhodes students wrote chalk messages outside the Joseph E. Hill Education Center before Monday’s public hearing.
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant Audio Editor
May 7, 2024

Parents of students attending the Dr. Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies demanded two-way communication with Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education members and administrators at the second of three public hearings on plans to close the school, held Monday at the Joseph E. Hill Education Center.

In a flyer circulated online in April, parents said the district should not close the school without making decisions on other potential school closures. 

The parents also said the district’s statements about high maintenance costs and declining enrollment do not justify closing the magnet school — the only District 65 school where all K-5 students learn in Two-Way Immersion classrooms, combining English and Spanish learners and building their fluency in both languages. 

One parent, Ryan Lezcano, said the district should directly address what the parents say are “discrepancies” in data about maintenance and enrollment, since other schools have greater maintenance costs and enrollment rate declines. He said the district should do its “due diligence” by presenting a clear case for closing the school. 

“We are owed that answer,” he said. “Either we’re wrong or your decision has changed.” 

The District 65 board approved a revised Student Assignment Plan in March 2022 to ensure walkable neighborhood schools throughout the district. The proposal includes building a school in the 5th Ward — the ward’s first neighborhood school since Foster School transitioned to a magnet school in 1967, then closed in 1979. 

The 5th Ward school was set to welcome Bessie Rhodes’ K-8 students and continue the TWI program as part of a “school within a school” model. However, after District 65 Superintendent Angel Turner announced in October that the planned school was $25 million over budget, the board approved a smaller K-5 building with a TWI program. 

If Bessie Rhodes closes, Haven Middle School would be the first building with a dual language program for sixth through eighth grade, and all three District 65 middle schools would contain dual language programs by the 2029-30 school year, according to the district’s revised plans

Bessie Rhodes parent Beatriz Cabrera said breaking up the Bessie Rhodes community would harm its students — especially those moving to Haven, which she said has a history of racism against students of color. 

“Placing our children in a system that has consistently failed them is not just unjust — it’s irresponsible,” she said. “We cannot ignore the systematic barriers that hinder the academic and personal growth of our Black and brown students at Haven.” 

At the end of Monday’s meeting, Board President Sergio Hernandez said he and the district have continually supported Latine students and remain committed to a “systemwide change that is accountable to all students and all families in our community.” 

During Hernandez’s comments, several parents murmured frustrations like “stop with the stories” and left the meeting room. 

“I wish I could keep the K-8 model as self-contained,” Hernandez said. “I really do.” 

One attendee, already standing, said, “You can,” and stormed out. 

As Hernandez moved to conclude the meeting, Omar Salem, another board member, asked when parents would hear board members’ opinions on the potential Bessie Rhodes closure. Hernandez said the board could discuss the plans at its next meeting on May 20. 

The district will vote on separate resolutions to close Bessie Rhodes and adopt its middle school Dual Language program during its June 10 meeting.

Email: [email protected]

X: @edwardsimoncruz

Related Stories:

Bessie Rhodes parents demand bilingual school remain open

Bessie Rhodes parents concerned as D65 Dual Language expands

District 65 to begin closing Bessie Rhodes
More to Discover
More in City
The outside of a brick hospital with a white van outside.
Former NorthShore HealthSystem patients to receive $55 million from class action settlement
An “I Voted” sticker on a purple polka dot background.
New Illinois law prohibits political parties from adding candidates to November ballot
Maker’s Markets patrons look at vendor tables.
Evanston Made kicks off 6th annual season of Maker’s Markets
Four panelists sitting in a church.
First Presbyterian Church of Evanston hosts panel discussion on Israel-Hamas war
People surrounding tables and a rack with a t-shirt saying “it’s our birthday.”
Paws and Claws Birthday Bash celebrates center’s anniversary
A seder plate sits in front of a matzo box, surrounded by water cups, other food and a crayon.
Passover celebrations bring hope for future in Evanston Jewish community
More in Education
The front of Evanston Township High School
School district sustainability coordinators provide hope, education
A person speaking into a microphone.
‘Yo soy Bessie Rhodes’: Parents demand District 65 keep K-8 bilingual school open
School board members listen to a public commenter.
District 65 board hears updates on dual language program, 5th Ward school
A person stands at the front of a classroom.
District 65 discusses bilingual Two-Way Immersion program benefits with parents
Three people talk to each other.
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 community members meet new superintendent
A tree next to a sign.
District 65 to expand Dual Language program, parents remain concerned about Bessie Rhodes closure
More in Latest Stories
LTE: The Black 100 supports Schill’s agreement
LTE: The Black 100 supports Schill’s agreement
Kirstin Valdez Quade talked about and read from her book “The Five Wounds” at the Annual Writers Festival.
Kirstin Valdez Quade talks debut novel ‘The Five Wounds’ at Annual Writers Festival
NU students said they have encountered sexism in the economics department.
Students navigate gender bias in the Economics Department
Kronenberg: Northwestern’s encampment resolution legitimizes tactics that undermine free speech
Kronenberg: Northwestern’s encampment resolution legitimizes tactics that undermine free speech
After SAFC received requests ranging from $3.3 million to $3.95 million, it was able to allocate $2.15 million to student groups this year.
University provides additional $707,000 to Mayfest, A&O, NUDM
Student band Itsumo performed Mayonaka no Door” by Miki Matsubara.
JASA, Japan Club host Bunkasai festival, providing traditional foods, activities, performances
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in