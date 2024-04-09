Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

NU to welcome record number of QuestBridge Match Scholars in fall

An+illustration+of+two+notebooks%2C+one+with+dollar+bills+on+it.+Pencils+are+drawn+above+the+notebooks.
Daily file illustration by Olivia Abeyta
Nearly 140 Quest Scholars will attend NU in the fall, marking a 34% increase since fall 2020.
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor
April 9, 2024

Northwestern has admitted a record number of 93 QuestBridge Match Scholars this year, according to a Wednesday news release.

NU also encourages QuestBridge Scholars who did not match with their top choices to apply to the University during the early and regular decision rounds. As a result, nearly 140 Quest Scholars will attend NU in the fall, marking a 34% increase since 2020.

According to the release, this number will grow as regular decision admits accept their offers.

The University did not comment on how many of these applicants were students of color. 

Associate Dean and Director of Undergraduate Admission Liz Kinsley said the admissions process is built to accommodate applicants from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. 

This application cycle, NU replaced its “Why Northwestern” essay with required and optional writing supplements. QuestBridge applicants were exempt from the requirement.

“Because these QuestBridge questions invite candidates to reflect extensively on their personal context and how they see themselves engaging their college community… we didn’t want to create unnecessary extra work for students since their QuestBridge applications provide our committee with ample insight,” Kinsley said in an email to The Daily.

The University has also increased the number of first-generation college students admitted. Students whose parents did not graduate from a four-year college now make up over 16% of the early decision admits, compared to 14% in 2021.

Phil Asbury, the University’s director of financial aid, said in Wednesday’s news release that FAFSA changes will not impact NU’s ability to give loan-free aid to incoming students that meet demonstrated need.

NU’s Class of 2028 will not be finalized until May 1, the deadline for regular decision admits to accept their offers.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @beatricedvilla

