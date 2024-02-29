Captured: Women’s Basketball: NU falls 84-64 against Indiana

Captured: Women’s Basketball: NU falls 84-64 against Indiana

Byline photo of Rose Carlson
Rose Carlson, Reporter
February 29, 2024

Northwestern lost its sixth consecutive game Tuesday, falling 84-64 to No. 14 Indiana at home. The game, featuring celebrations of senior forward Paige Mott and senior guard Jasmine McWilliams as well as graduate student guard Maggie Pina, marked the Wildcats’ last home matchup. NU will head to Rutgers Sunday to close out its regular season slate.

Graduate student guard Maggie Pina fights to keep possession.Sophomore guard Caroline Lau dribbles the ball up the court.

Daley jumps up and throws the ball, aiming for a three-pointer.

Junior forward Caileigh Walsh fights to keep possession, surrounded by opponent players.Daley looks to pass the ball while an opponent attempts to block.Mott goes for a shot while the opponent attempts to block.Walsh stands with the ball, appearing surprised and irritated.Junior forward Mercy Ademusayo moves toward the ball, pushing back two opponent players.McWilliams tracks the ball.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @roselcarlson

