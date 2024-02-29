Captured: Women’s Basketball: NU falls 84-64 against Indiana

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern lost its sixth consecutive game Tuesday, falling 84-64 to No. 14 Indiana at home. The game, featuring celebrations of senior forward Paige Mott and senior guard Jasmine McWilliams as well as graduate student guard Maggie Pina, marked the Wildcats’ last home matchup. NU will head to Rutgers Sunday to close out its regular season slate.

