Alt Text: Northwestern baseball players wearing purple stand in the dugout.
Anna Watson/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Baseball: The Wildcats go 1-2 on opening weekend in New Orleans

Anna Watson, Reporter
February 19, 2024

Northwestern baseball went 1-2 in their opening weekend series against Tulane. The ‘Cats won their first game, but dropped the final two. Despite the two losses, NU won on opening day for the first time since 2016. Next weekend, NU will travel to Durham, North Carolina to take on Duke.

A Northwestern baseball player in a purple uniform catches a baseball.Northwestern baseball players wearing purple uniforms high five each other.A Northwestern baseball player, wearing purple, throws a baseball while a Tulane baseball player, wearing blue and green, slides to second base. Players also stand in the outfield. A Northwestern baseball player wearing a purple number 28 jersey crouches and extends their baseball glove.A Northwestern baseball player wearing purple gets ready to swing a baseball bat.A Northwestern baseball player wearing purple talks to a Northwestern coach who is wearing a purple 25 jersey and holding a clipboard. A Northwestern baseball player wearing purple pitches a baseball. A Northwestern baseball coach wearing purple and sunglasses runs.A Northwestern baseball player wearing purple pitches a baseball as people watch in the stands.A Northwestern baseball player wearing purple looks for a baseball in the air.A Northwestern baseball player wearing purple jumps.A Northwestern baseball player wearing purple stands in center field next to Tulane’s logo, while an umpire and a Northwestern baseball player stand infield.

Email: [email protected]

X: @adub_sports

