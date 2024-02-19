Captured: Baseball: The Wildcats go 1-2 on opening weekend in New Orleans

Northwestern baseball went 1-2 in their opening weekend series against Tulane. The ‘Cats won their first game, but dropped the final two. Despite the two losses, NU won on opening day for the first time since 2016. Next weekend, NU will travel to Durham, North Carolina to take on Duke.

