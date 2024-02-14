Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
39° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Senate proposes major reforms to safety preparation on campus
February 14, 2024
Buckner: Honoring Dr. Abbott by fighting for transgender care at Northwestern Student Health
February 14, 2024
D65 offers migrant assistance amid lack of city support, advocates say
February 14, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1960 Views
Judge sets April 2025 trial date, encourages settlement in Pat Fitzgerald lawsuit
Jacob Wendler, Print Managing Editor • February 13, 2024
2
642 Views
Evanston approves agreement with Wilmette over Ryan Field impacts
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 13, 2024
3
531 Views
University revamps Rebuild Ryan Field website
Jessica Ma, Audience Engagement Editor • February 12, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern readies to brave road trip to Rutgers without Berry

Sophomore+forward+Nick+Martinelli+holds+the+ball+in+the+post.
Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli prepares to unleash his signature shot.
Taylor Hancock, Assistant Sports Editor
February 14, 2024

Entering its second consecutive game without senior guard Ty Berry after Sunday’s gritty battle against Penn State, Northwestern is now preparing to face off with a similarly set Rutgers squad.

The Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) will need to find a rhythm without the 6-foot-3 senior after coach Chris Collins announced Wednesday that Berry will miss the remainder of the season with a torn meniscus.

Before Sunday, Berry had not missed a game since his freshman season. Starting in every game this year, the guard averaged 11.6 points, 1.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. Losing a key scorer and team leader casts a dark shadow over NU’s next two road contests, especially given the squad’s 2-5 away record. 

“We have to keep going (forward),” Collins said. “Guys are going to have to continue to step up and do whatever is necessary to try to fill whatever gaps we miss with not having Ty out there.”

Although Berry will be absent on the court, he remains with the team as a voice from the sidelines. 

Graduate student guard Boo Buie, who has lined up alongside Berry for four seasons, said the senior’s supportive energy will be essential down the stretch.

“It’s unfortunate that Ty won’t be with us anymore, on the court, but he’ll be with us in spirit, he’ll be with us in practice, his voice, his leadership,” Buie said. “I think we still have all the right pieces to do what we said we wanted to do before the season, and I think that he can do a great job leading from the side and helping the younger guys out.”

Looking ahead to Thursday’s matchup against the Scarlet Knights (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten), the ‘Cats are not in the best position for a straightforward win. Rutgers is on a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating then-No. 11 Wisconsin by 22 points on Saturday night. 

Facing the second-best defense in the conference — and center Clifford Omoruyi, who leads the conference in blocks per game — NU’s offense will need all hands on deck. 

Buie led the team’s scoring output in Sunday’s low-scoring contest against the Nittany Lions with 15 points and six assists. Given the offensive struggles that Collins’ squad typically faces on the road, coupled with Rutgers’ tough defense, junior guard Brooks Barnhizer and sophomore forward Nick Martinelli will be key to the visitors’ victory hopes.

“We got a good look at what we can do at Penn State. I think we struggled offensively but I think we showed that our defense can still be good enough to win, and we’re probably going to have to hang our hat there,” Barnhizer said.

The Scarlet Knights match up well in terms of height against the Wildcats, but Martinelli’s size combined with his trademark left-hand hook shot could push NU ahead. 

Following his Rutgers debut on Feb. 3, reigning Big Ten Player of The Week Jeremiah Williams has helped fuel the hosts’ recent hot streak. NU will need to limit Williams’ effectiveness and find other scoring avenues beyond Buie to secure the win. 

Before Williams joined the lineup, Rutgers’ offense was its biggest weakness, shooting 39.1% from the field and 29% from behind the arc. If the ‘Cats can put a stop to Williams while maintaining its scoring, the purple-and-white may be able to pull off a win. 

“We’re going to have to lean on our defense more, I think it’s getting better,” Collins said. “Having Brooks and Nick together with one of our big guys, we’ve out rebounded our opponents the last two nights, that’s been a real positive (with) what we’ve done and we’re going to have to continue that moving forward.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @taylorhancock23

Related Stories

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern relies on physicality and aggressiveness in 68-63 win over Penn State

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 68, Penn State 63

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s role players ready when called upon in defensive dogfight against Penn State
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives toward the basket.
Rapid Recap: Purdue 74, Northwestern 48
The Northwestern campus is located on the ancestral lands of the Council of the Three Fires, Menominee, Miami and Ho-Chunk nations.
Native American and Indigenous community amplifies land acknowledgement dialogue
Yolande Wilburn started her tenure at Evanston Public Library three months ago. Since then, she’s been having conversations about equity, diversity and inclusion, “spaces and places” and pathways to success for Evanstonians.
Q&A: Wilburn reflects on three months at EPL, lifetime in libraries
Evanston granted a demolition permit for the Ryan Field project last week, just as its longstanding dispute with neighboring Wilmette came to a close.
Wilmette approves Ryan Field pact with Evanston despite residents’ qualms
The center will be built upon the pillars of research, outreach, curriculum and discussion.
Northwestern, Kellogg to launch Center for Enlightened Disagreement
Hwang: Wikipedia is what the internet promised to be
Hwang: Wikipedia is what the internet promised to be
More in Men's Basketball
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg goes for a shot past Penn State graduate student forward Qudus Wahab.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern relies on physicality and aggressiveness in 68-63 win over Penn State
Sophomore forward Luke Hunger attempts a jump shot against Penn State Sunday. Hunger logged 12 minutes off the bench versus the Nittany Lions.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s role players ready when called upon in defensive dogfight against Penn State
Senior center Matthew Nicholson jams home a first-half dunk against Penn State Sunday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 68, Penn State 63
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli guards Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga. In Northwestern’s wire-to-wire victory over the Cornhuskers, the ’Cats limited Tominaga to 11 points.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s ability to turn defense into offense catalyzes wire-to-wire 80-68 victory over Nebraska
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli looks to unleash a shot against Nebraska. Martinelli poured in 15 points Wednesday night.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Martinelli steps up in Berry’s stead, helps seal Nebraska victory
Senior center Matthew Nicholson grabs a board in the lane.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 80, Nebraska 68
More in Sports
A baseball player prepares to swing a bat from behind their shoulder.
Baseball: Agarwal: Following several key coaching changes in the offseason, Northwestern is in the right direction entering 2024
Five Northwestern lacrosse players hug and celebrate while holding their lacrosse sticks.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern chases ninth national title
Softball players in purple and white uniforms cheering.
Softball: Northwestern eyes return to Big Ten title game, NCAA Tournament
Fitzgerald is seeking more than $130 million in compensatory damages related to his termination last July.
Judge sets April 2025 trial date, encourages settlement in Pat Fitzgerald lawsuit
A tennis player in a black shirt and a white hat lifts up his racket.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern defeats Clemson, IUPUI, falls to No. 21 Alabama
A golfer putts a ball.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern defeats Michigan State in match play showdown
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in