Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
28° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Northwestern organizations provide ‘home away from home’ for Lunar New Year
February 12, 2024
Captured: Lacrosse: ‘Cats power through home opener, win 18-15
February 12, 2024
University of Chicago professor talks human-centered AI, improved decision making at Technology and Social Behavior Colloquium
February 12, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3449 Views
Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office drops charges against two students for alleged tampering with The Daily
Samantha Powers and Jacob WendlerFebruary 7, 2024
2
1717 Views
NU officials face criticism about Ryan Field as residents challenge demolition
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 8, 2024
3
735 Views
Students Publishing Company: We will intercede with State’s Attorney on charges
John Byrne, Chair of Students Publishing Company Board of Directors • February 6, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern relies on physicality and aggressiveness in 68-63 win over Penn State

Graduate+student+guard+Ryan+Langborg+goes+for+a+shot+past+Penn+State+graduate+student+forward+Qudus+Wahab.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg attempts a layup.
Lucas Kim, Senior Staffer
February 11, 2024

Just over a month ago, Northwestern finished off a tenacious Penn State squad in a hard-fought 76-72 win –– despite turning the ball over a season-high 18 times.

Heading into Sunday’s matinee rematch against the Nittany Lions (12-12, 6-7 Big Ten), coach Chris Collins and the Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) needed a mix of physicality and creativity to combat their opponent’s conference-leading 9.1 steals per game.

“They’re very difficult to play against,” Collins said. “You can’t run plays, you got to make plays. And that’s what Penn State makes you do.”

With a gritty game plan laid out, the ’Cats outlasted the Nittany Lions in a low-scoring affair, securing a 68-63 victory to close out a perfect two-game homestand.

Despite coming out with the win, it was a rough offensive showing for NU. Collins’ team shot at a cold 20-of-63 (31.7%) shooting clip for the game, its lowest mark this season.

Penn State’s stifling defense focused on limiting graduate student guard Boo Buie’s touches and swarming the guard whenever he got the ball. In the first half, Buie was held to just three points on 1-of-6 shooting.

“It doesn’t take rocket science to understand that teams are going to try to take Boo out of the game,” Collins said. “They’re going to trap him. They’re going to try to get the ball out of his hands. And the way you beat that is by the other guys stepping up.”

With Buie effectively taken out of the game by the defense, the rest of NU’s starting lineup rose to the occasion. Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer tallied a game-high nine points in the first half with senior center Matthew Nicholson and graduate student guard Ryan Langborg contributing six points apiece.

Barnhizer bore much of the ball-handling duty with Buie often covered and senior guard Ty Berry out with a knee injury — proving to be especially crucial against Penn State’s unrelenting press defense.

“We trust Boo so much with the ball, so I think it’s probably good for us to have a little bit when he’s not just the primary (ball handler),” Barnhizer said. “But I definitely think it helped add to our ability to beat the press and get to where we needed to get to.”

Collectively, the ’Cats shot just 28.6% from the field in the first period. Meanwhile, their defense limited the Nittany Lions to just 27 points on a 2-of-8 clip from beyond the arc as they entered the half up two points.

The second half began with NU starting off 0-of-5 from the field before Nicholson broke the drought with an and-one layup. Later, Buie was able to get the lid off the basket, scoring six points in only 90 seconds.

With shots still not falling down at an efficient rate, the ’Cats relied on the charity stripe as a main source of scoring. The squad finished with a season-high 22 made free throws on 27 attempts.

“Today we were much more aggressive, much more assertive,” Collins said. “We played through contact better, and we were able to find ourselves getting to the line on a night when we didn’t make a ton of threes.”

Once Buie’s 3-pointer took a three-point lead with 14:51 left in the game, NU never relinquished the lead. Penn State was able to bring it back within one point 10 minutes later, but a 7-0 run by the ’Cats essentially put the game away.

Buie ended with a team-high 15 points and six assists after collecting 12 second-half points. Barnhizer chipped in with 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Despite the low-scoring performance, five different NU players put up double-digit scoring, which marked the first game this season that has happened.

The ’Cats also won the battle down low, out-rebounding their opponent by six and finishing with 18 second-chance points compared to the Nittany Lions’ three. Though they won each of its last three games by at least double figures, a hot Penn State squad was clamped down by Collins’ defensive scheme.

“I’m just proud of our guys because tonight we didn’t play offensively great at all,” Buie said. “We were able to still hold the team to (63) and grind out that win — and that really showed our toughness.”

Following two straight home wins, NU will have to prove that it can win on the road over its next two matchups — the first being a road bout against Rutgers Thursday. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lucaskim_15

Related Stories:

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 68, Penn State 63

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s ability to turn defense into offense catalyzes wire-to-wire 80-68 victory over Nebraska

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Martinelli steps up in Berry’s stead, helps seal Nebraska victory
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
With the help of Freddie’s Modern Kung Fu on Howard Street, the event featured a traditional lion dance where performers mimic a lion to bring good luck.
Lunar New Year brings Evanston’s Asian American community together
Daundry members Sebastian Jones and Katrina Hildebrandt perform at the Cobra Lounge on Feb. 8.
Local band Daundry epitomizes indie, punk music in easygoing show
Player in gothic jersey comes to a set.
Baseball: What to know ahead of Northwestern’s trip to The Big Easy for opening series against Tulane
“Pride and Prejudice,” “Percy Jackson” and “The Wizard of Oz” have all been adapted more than once.
From “Pride and Prejudice” to “Percy Jackson”: When do remakes work?
Northwestern students celebrated the Year of the Dragon at the Chinese New Year Gala.
Chinese student organizations host joint Chinese New Year Gala
Players in purple jerseys celebrate win.
Softball: Northwestern goes 4-1 at season opening Kajikawa Classic
More in Men's Basketball
Sophomore forward Luke Hunger attempts a jump shot against Penn State Sunday. Hunger logged 12 minutes off the bench versus the Nittany Lions.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s role players ready when called upon in defensive dogfight against Penn State
Senior center Matthew Nicholson jams home a first-half dunk against Penn State Sunday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 68, Penn State 63
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli guards Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga. In Northwestern’s wire-to-wire victory over the Cornhuskers, the ’Cats limited Tominaga to 11 points.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s ability to turn defense into offense catalyzes wire-to-wire 80-68 victory over Nebraska
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli looks to unleash a shot against Nebraska. Martinelli poured in 15 points Wednesday night.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Martinelli steps up in Berry’s stead, helps seal Nebraska victory
Senior center Matthew Nicholson grabs a board in the lane.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 80, Nebraska 68
Graduate student guard Boo Buie dribbles the ball down the court. Buie logged a career-high 44 minutes in Northwestern’s overtime loss in Minnesota.
Men’s Basketball: Agarwal: Northwestern’s inability to close road efforts looms large in Minnesota meltdown
More in Sports
Two tennis players celebrate with a high-five, wearing black Northwestern attire. They are surrounded by other teammates.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern drops close matchup against Vanderbilt
A group of female runners line up before the start of a race on an indoor track.
Northwestern excels in unseeded races, Ava Earl crushes personal record at Valentine Invitational
A Northwestern fencer in a white and purple uniform points a saber at an athlete wearing white and red, who is lunging with their saber.
Fencing: Northwestern picks up four wins, falls to hosts UNC at Tar Heel Duals
Freshman guard Casey Harter attacks the basket versus Illinois defenders in their first matchup of the season on Jan. 14 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern drops 15th game of season versus Illinois
Senior defender Kendall Halpern gets set against Syracuse Saturday. Halpern tallied three caused turnovers and three ground balls in the victory.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern survives late No. 5 Syracuse surge in 18-15 season opening victory
A lacrosse player cradles the ball in her stick and runs down the field.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern gears up for season opener against No. 5 Syracuse
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in