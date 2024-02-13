Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
Willy Chavarria takes New York Fashion Week to the Last Supper

Models+walk+down+a+runway.
Illustration by Shveta Shah
Models walk down the runway at the Willy Chavarria F/W 2024 show for New York Fashion Week.
Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez, Reporter
February 13, 2024

Religious references, an emotional film and 37 looks debuted at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York, as fashion designer Willy Chavarria presented his Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 collection during New York Fashion Week.

Titled “SAFE FROM HARM,” the presentation depicts messages of love and protection. Chavarria wanted to represent the world’s often polarizing state while reminding us that, at the end of the day, people need to be there for each other. 

“Sometimes, looks on a runway can’t paint the full picture,” said Chavarria in a press release. “We need to see the garments move throughout a life experience.”

The runway had a massive white table with candles, designed to resemble the Last Supper, and a black screen where Chavarria debuted a short film. The film expanded the experience of the fashion show, allowing viewers to experience the clothes beyond the extravagant Fashion Week venue.

Model Erik Martinez kicked off the film by looking outside in a moment of silent frustration. Model Paloma Elsesser then reassured Martinez with a hug. After Elsesser left the room, Martinez took a deep breath before red smoke revealed the film and collection’s title: “SAFE FROM HARM.”

The models personified anger, sorrow, frustration, loneliness and lust throughout the film, as religious iconography and references adorned the backdrops. 

Once the film finished, the warehouse lights were turned on and the runway component of the presentation began.

Mexican-American model Valentine opened the show wearing a black tejana adorned with a red and black jeweled gold cross, a long-pointed collar, an exaggerated black blazer and high waisted trouser pants. Chavarria incorporates elements of Mexican style, such as gold jewelry and boots, into his collections that are easily Zacatecano-approved.

As models like Alva Claire and Santiago Garavaglia walked down the narrow runway, attendees witnessed Chavarria’s classic reinvention of American sportswear with a Mexican-American perspective in refined styles. 

Notable new pieces from the presentation include handbags and belts branded with a “WC” gold logo.

As the show finished, models stood in front of a black background, behind the white table and alongside Chavarria. They recreated the Last Supper with a modern, Latine twist. 

Guests of the show included singers Becky G and Sam Smith, models Julia Fox, Amanda Lepore and Richie Shazam, designer Christian Cowan, actress Dascha Polanco and BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester.

Chavarria provided viewers with multiple artistic outlets, moments of reflection and a rollercoaster of emotions that left his audience feeling both worrisome and enthusiastic. For Chavarria, fashion goes beyond clothes that make you feel something — he prioritizes fashion that sends a social message. 

Chavarria allows Mexican experiences and concepts to flourish in a space where they’ve traditionally been excluded. This show solidifies the brand’s staple silhouettes and techniques while letting the clothes speak for themselves.

This is Chavarria’s best show to date. No one is doing fashion on the same scale as Chavarria because he pays homage to his heritage, isn’t afraid of the abnormal and gives underrepresented groups a platform. He is redefining American fashion one incredible collection at a time.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @alexbespeakin

The Daily Northwestern

The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
