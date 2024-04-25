Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Live updates: Encampment continues on Deering Meadow
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Live updates: encampment begins
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Q&A: Juliet Rofé discovers passion for art influencing through gummy bear chandelier
April 25, 2024
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern defeats undermanned Wisconsin, advances to Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals
April 25, 2024
Baseball: Frieman: Greenspan is the man to right the ship
April 25, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3362 Views
University releases statement on April 15 demonstration following Free Beacon article
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • April 22, 2024
2
1508 Views
SJP, EJP and JVP resolution demands NU divest from companies with ties to Israel, protect student speech
Samantha Powers, Print Managing Editor • April 22, 2024
3
1469 Views
NU SJP protests at The Rock in solidarity with Columbia students after mass arrests
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 19, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Reel Thoughts: A24’s ‘Civil War’ packs visceral highs, perplexing lows

Alex+Garland%E2%80%99s+fourth+feature+film+%E2%80%9CCivil+War%E2%80%9D+was+released+on+April+12.+
Illustration by Nineth Kanieskikoso
Alex Garland’s fourth feature film “Civil War” was released on April 12.
Jackson Weier, Senior Staffer
April 25, 2024

This review contains mentions of violence and spoilers.

When the apocalypse comes, there will be signs, and they will apparently come in the form of Jesse Plemons wearing pink Party City glasses.

On April 12, 2024, English director Alex Garland’s fourth feature-length film, “Civil War,” was released to wide screens across the country. Garland, known for his exquisite work within the science-fiction genre with the likes of “Ex Machina” and “Devs,” turned his gaze to a dystopian United States.

Befitting its title, “Civil War” is centered around a destructive conflict between an authoritarian U.S. government and the Western Forces — the combined militaries of Texas and California.

While the trailer and title may suggest otherwise, the film is not a typical all-gas-no-breaks war movie. It’s not “Saving Private Ryan” nor “1917” but closer to an “Apocalypse Now” style, save some of the legendary quality. “Civil War” focuses on the perspective of four photojournalists chasing the conflict.

If the idea for a semi-modern American civil war film was given to 100 directors, maybe three of them would think of the journalism angle. It’s an astute choice by Garland.

The journalists, portrayed by Wagner Moura, Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny and Stephen McKinley Henderson, travel from New York City to Washington D.C. in their battered press car. They aim to score the final interview with the President — portrayed by Nick Offerman in an unmistakably Mar-a-Lago fashion — before the city falls.

Lee (Dunst) is a hardened, seemingly world-renowned figure who Jessie (Spaeny) holds as one of her personal heroes. The film attempts to establish some sort of a relationship between the two but ultimately fails in a fairly unremarkable way. While both Dunst and Spaeny turn in good performances, they’re given cookie-cutter character archetypes with played-out emotional beats.

The first act of the film is lackluster for similar reasons. It seems like it was supposed to function as character and plot exposition, while providing the viewer with frankly stale characters and a glorified SparkNotes plot.

While the beginning may have been underwhelming, “Civil War” is at its best in its astutely done but upsetting second act and in its roaring third act.

The middle of this film is on fire — quite literally at points. It effectively turns into an on-the-road movie as the four journalists drive through the ravaged east coast, making a stop to camp at a dismantled JCPenney on their way to Washington D.C.

The last stop on their roadtrip plays like a nervous epinephrine injection as Jessie and two other journalists have been taken hostage by Plemons’ calm but erratically violent character. Plemons proceeds to ask them which type of “American” they are. He executes those with the answers he does not approve of. The scene concludes with one of the most upsetting shots of the film, as Jessie climbs out of a pit of bodies, stepping on the heads and limbs of citizens deemed “un-American.”

The road trip includes a plethora of other provoking stills. As the group drives through Pittsburgh, they pass a recently spray painted bridge awning that reads “GO STEELERS.” Two bodies are hung next to the message. Garland seems to prod at the American tone-deafness he believes would be present even in a conflict on home soil.

The third act, the Western Forces’ siege of Washington D.C., is the movie that fans got a taste of in the trailer. Fast-paced and adrenaline-inducing, the siege plays like a plane’s takeoff, and the altitude climb doesn’t relent.

While some of the creative choices made in “Civil War” are perplexing, the film is far from empty — it is a rich cultural text in the form of an electrified and upsetting action movie. Although some may be frustrated by the lack of a direct message, this is exactly Garland’s point.

Polarization arises from imposing one’s views on others and demonizing those who do not conform. Garland makes the specific choice to refrain from telling viewers exactly what to think. Audiences should respect him for it.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @JacksonWeier

Related Stories:
Reel Thoughts: ‘Fallout’ goes out with a bang
Swae Lee to headline Dillo Day, Mayfest announces
Coachella 2024 sees big-name stars triumph and new talent emerge
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Last year’s Dillo Day featured rapper Offset as headliner.
Swae Lee to headline Dillo Day, Mayfest announces
Taylor Swift released her first double album on Friday, but the extended track list suffers from redundancy.
Liner Notes: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is ‘happy, free, confused and lonely’ at the same time
A person lifts their hands off a piano keyboard.
Avdeeva, Sokhiev, CSO evoke winter memories with Chopin, Tchaikovsky
Nettles’ event at Women and Children First featured a book reading and signing, a conversation with Block Club reporter Atavia Reed, and a Q&A with the audience.
Prof. Arionne Nettles’ book talk offers Black Chicagoans history, community
Fanny (Communication sophomore Faith Walh) and members of the ensemble dance together on the stage of Ethel M. Barber Theater.
‘How to Know the Wild Flowers: A Map’ encourages healing through nature
Coachella delivered captivating performances from both big-name celebrities and rising stars for two weekends in April.
Coachella 2024 sees big-name stars triumph and new talent emerge
More in Latest Stories
Four speakers sit onstage together at a table talking into microphones.
YWCA Evanston/North Shore talks solidarity, white supremacy at annual ‘Unite Against Racism’ campaign
A police officer stands in front of protesters with their arms linked on a meadow.
Photo Gallery: Pro-Palestinian student activists set up encampment on Deering Meadow
Northwestern huddles during a game against Ohio State last year.
Women’s Basketball: Michigan forward Taylor Williams transfers to Northwestern
In a statement released just before noon Thursday, NU Hillel expressed support for the Universitys new Code of Conduct interim addendum announced Thursday morning.
NU Hillel releases statement on 'NU Liberated Zone'
Protesters began setting up tents on Deering Meadow at around 7 a.m. Thursday.
University enacts interim addendum to demonstration policy amid Deering Encampment
About 200 protesters formed a line encircling the encampment Thursday morning.
Live: Pro-Palestinian student activists demonstrate on Deering Meadow after being told by NUPD to take down encampment
More in Television and Film
The “Fallout” series focuses on one of the best aspects of the games, the iconic vaults.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Fallout’ goes out with a bang
Rick Tejada-Flores, a producer of the documentary “Water for Life,” answered questions from the audience in a Q&A following the film.
Chicago Latino Film Festival comes to NU to educate students of Latino culture
Spearheaded by Communication freshman Aditi Adve, The Deep End is being reintroduced after a yearlong hiatus.
The Deep End to bring satirical news back to NU
Irfana Majumdar made her directorial debut with Shankar’s Fairies in 2021.
Asian Pop-Up Cinema partners with The Block, features screening of ‘Shankar’s Fairies’
While the main romance falls short, the “movie within a movie” format in “The Fall Guy” breathes new life into the action genre.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Fall Guy’ highlights power of stunt doubles, Ryan Gosling
Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson got engaged during the season 28 finale of The Bachelor.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 is all roses, no thorns
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in