Swae Lee to headline Dillo Day, Mayfest announces

Hip-hop and R&B musician Swae Lee will headline Northwestern’s 52nd Dillo Day, Mayfest Productions announced Wednesday.

The artist, known for the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and songs like “Sunflower” with Post Malone and “Unforgettable” with French Montana, epitomizes this year’s festival’s summer camp theme, Mayfest wrote in a Wednesday news release.

“No other artist would be able to simultaneously take us all back to our summer camp days and perform current hits in the way that Swae will, with a nonstop set of songs everyone knows the words to,” Mayfest Booking Director and SESP senior Armaan Ajani said.

Lee has written songs for artists including Beyoncé and Travis Scott. With 14 years in the industry, Mayfest wrote, Lee still has more to come.

“It’s rare, I think, that we get to feature an artist who has such an extraordinary legacy and still so much ahead of them,” Talent Buyer and Weinberg junior Nathan Dent said. “We’re getting the best of both worlds in the sense that Swae Lee has given us so many classics and is still only beginning to show us what he’s capable of as a solo artist.”

Dillo Day wristband registration for the May 18 festival is now open. Northwestern students get free admission and can pay $25 for an undergraduate guest ticket. Alumni can pay $30 for tickets.