Liner Notes: Charli XCX’s ‘Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat’ reveals the woman behind the ‘partygirl’

When Charli XCX released her sixth studio album “Brat” in June, she took the world by storm with her inventive production and brilliant marketing. The album’s neon green background and sans serif font became viral across all media platforms, with the word “brat” even taking on a new meaning: something fashionable and cool.

On Friday, Charli XCX dropped “Brat”’s remix album, “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.” Although each of the album’s 16 new songs is a remix of the original album’s tracks, these songs are completely different. Select lyrics and beats remain the same, but most of the songs are completely reworked. The album is a brand new listening experience, but yes, it’s still brat. Charli XCX wanted to give her music a new sound and perspective.

“I’ve always had a bit of an issue with songs coming out and being cemented as one thing for eternity … I think songs are endless and have the possibility to be continuously broken down, reworked, changed, morphed, mutilated into something completely unrecognizable,” Charli XCX said Friday on the social media platform X.

Here’s what we thought about the remix album.

Alexander, a hyperpop fan:

“Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat” is the definition of a club-record, no questions necessary. After “Brat” made Charli XCX a household name, at least among Generation Z, the singer-songwriter expressed how she has dealt with the fame and press that has followed after a wildly successful “brat summer.” With an emphasis on electronic beats and hyperpop music, along with deep lyrics, reality checks and personal experiences, this album will make you reflect on your past, live in the present and be hopeful for the future.

“Club classics featuring bb trickz” is ethereal, insane and unapologetically a modern club classic. Spanish rapper Bb trickz is the perfect complement to this track, and both artists have received a great amount of attention in recent months. The bass-heavy song samples “365” and relies on robotic autotune, which frankly, makes the song perfect for a night out. Charli XCX and Bb trickz have a substantial amount of “icon” potential and they aren’t afraid to use it, either.

The fourth track, “I might say something stupid featuring the 1975 and jon hopkins,” is a complete 180-degree turn from the original album. The intro is slow and soft while a piano adds ambiance. While reflecting the avoidance of insecurities that both artists share, in this case being a “brat” in the press, this song is for those who want to get a closer look on what truly makes a “partygirl.”

The 1975’s lead singer Matty Healy gets personal through lyrics like “Medicine makes me a problem” and “Now I’m watchin’ what I say / These interviews are so serious,” which adds balance and shows the duality of a brat. While fun and upbeat most times, it can adopt a more serious message. In other words, not everything is about partying, and brats have feelings too.

“So I featuring a.g. cook” celebrates the late music producer and songwriter SOPHIE’s life and her impact on the hyperpop genre. Charli XCX reflects on how she met SOPHIE, the crazy yet fun experiences they had together and the impact SOPHIE had on her music. The way the song is quick-paced and almost chaotic reflects SOPHIE’s trademark style — a great way to honor the icon.

“Mean girls featuring julian casablancas” is an interesting duo that I never thought would actually become a reality. But, here we are. The electronic hyperpop vocals and 80s-esque touches are what bratty dreams are made of. This song is for all my sassy folk who want to work it out and get down to classic, electronic club music.

“365 featuring shygirl” was finally released after months of leaks and a preview at a Boiler Room in March. There is no need for an mp3 file because the two-minute track is now available to stream. English singer and DJ Shygirl compliments this electronic-heavy track, allowing it to rise to fame when it featured at the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend Luton 2024, as well as the BRAT and Sweat tours. As this is the penultimate track of the album, the message is clear: party girl season is every day with these girls.

Maya, a pop fan:

Charli XCX’s ability to create an entirely new song yet keep its original integrity is undoubtedly impressive. If a chorus is the same, then the beat behind it is ever so slightly different. “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat” displays Charli XCX’s artistry as a singer, songwriter, producer and performer. She truly can do it all.

For casual listening and dancing, “Talk talk featuring troye sivan” and “Guess featuring billie eilish” are standouts. With their intoxicating synth beats and sultry lyrics, it’s clear why these tracks were released as singles.

Content-wise, “Girl, so confusing featuring lorde” is the star of the album. A banter between Charli XCX and Lorde reveals the nuances of their rocky relationship: being constantly compared, wanting to be each other and ultimately finding peace with themselves through this song. Usually, artists collaborate when they are friendly and rarely sing as themselves to one another. Charli XCX and Lorde address this real-life tension and lay it all out for their audience. It would be a shame if this song didn’t win the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. This song proves that music can bring people together.

Yet, amid all this musical genius, the album has one great disappointment. “Sympathy is a knife featuring ariana grande” shifts the song’s focus from being jealous of a more renowned peer to feeling targeted by the media and hated for one’s success, poorly changing its meaning. Fans speculated that the original song is written about Taylor Swift and Charli XCX’s relationship, which straddles the line of admiration and jealousy. Many thought Swift would be featured on the new version to “work it out on the remix,” as Lorde did. She was not.

When Ariana Grande was slated to appear instead, many wondered how she would contribute to the song’s message — but the conflict was never addressed. Yes, it’s a knife when the world wants to see you “fall to the bottom.” What happened to the first conflict, though? This remix feels like a cheap deflection and redirection.

Where “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat” shines best is in Charli XCX’s lyricism. Although better known for being a producer and performer, Charli XCX has proven herself to be one of the most clever and “cheeky” lyricists in the industry today.

In “Everything is romantic featuring caroline polachek,” finding “romance” moves from a Mediterranean beach to the streets of London. “Early nights in white sheets with lace curtains / Pompeii in the distance” beautifully transitions into “Late nights in black silk in East London / Church bells in the distance.” This skillful twist of words is poetic — moreover, romantic.

Finally, “I think about it all the time featuring bon iver” is the album’s most heartfelt and vulnerable track. Charli XCX discusses balancing her career with her home life (she became engaged to The 1975’s George Daniel in 2023). The singer notes how she cannot take a break from music when her career is on the rise, but feels uncertainty about her future and chances at motherhood. “I’m so scared to run out of time,” she sings wistfully.

Yet at 32 years old — 12 years after the release of her first viral song “I Love It” — Charli XCX’s career has hardly reached its peak. Time is undoubtedly on Charli XCX’s side.

