Liner Notes: ‘Moon Music’ is simplistic but highlights the beauty of Coldplay

Although Coldplay’s 10th album “Moon Music” feels predictable at times, it shines as it explores themes of love, acceptance and community.

Many people were surprised when the band, which has held a strong presence in the music industry for over 20 years, announced in an Apple Music interview that “Moon Music” would be one of Coldplay’s last albums.

“We’re only going to do 12 proper albums, and that’s real,” lead singer Chris Martin said to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

Released on Oct. 4 and a sequel to their 2021 album “Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay’s latest album features some solid hits. “feelslikeimfallinginlove” is a feel-good pop hit, but along with the rest of the album, it feels generic at times, both musically and lyrically.

Artists like H.E.R. and Jacob Collier, both fantastic artists in their own right, sing background vocals together on tracks like “JUPiTER.” Although in theory these were good musical choices, the two should have been featured more on the tracks so the songs could reach their full potential.

Martin sings lyrics like, “You got all my love / Whether it rains or pours, I’m all yours” in “ALL MY LOVE” that do not express the meaning or impact of love as fully as some of Coldplay’s previous hits, like “Yellow” or “Green Eyes.”

“Moon Music” is not entirely composed of simplistic pop hits, though. “WE PRAY,” a collaboration with Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna and TINI, adds an experimental touch. A fusion of hip-hop, pop and afrobeat, the track brings something new to Coldplay’s discography. Still, this new sound feels rushed — trying to fit too much into just under four minutes.

The two-part song “ALiEN HiTS/ALiEN RADiO” stands out because of its complex message, which takes a few listens to comprehend. With words by American poet Maya Angelou woven through its lyrics, the track easily has the most ingenuity and substance in the album. Martin sings of lost feelings in the musically complicated first part: “I just couldn’t seem to find the light.”

As the song builds up through a heavy drum line and transitions to the second part, drummer Will Champion repeats, “storms pass, love lasts, it all goes by so fast.” The song closes with dreamy instrumentals and Angelou’s message, “when it looked like the sun / wasn’t going to shine anymore / God put a rainbow in the clouds.”

The lyrics take listeners through the darkness and the storm to find meaning and hope, as the song also clears up musically. The coordination between the music and lyrics make “ALiEN HiTS/ALiEN RADiO” the most complex track on the album. Although the song features limited lyrics, a message of love, hope and perseverance shines through the clouds.

The album’s deluxe version, “Moon Music (Full Moon Edition),” also features Music of the Spheres World Tour recordings of “feelslikeimfallinginlive” and “All My Love (Live in Dublin),” highlighting Coldplay’s record-breaking tour and their authentic connection with audiences worldwide. Their world tour will continue in Australia and New Zealand at the end of the month and through mid-November. Next year, Coldplay will make stops in countries like the United States and Canada.

One could argue back and forth about the musicality or lyricism of each track, but no one can deny that Coldplay has accomplished the extraordinary — bringing people together through live music.

The deluxe edition ends with “A Wave,” which is also played at the end of each show on tour. Here, through their song, Coldplay promises listeners: “one day we’ll see each other again.”

