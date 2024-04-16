Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Open Tab: Backlot Coffee brightens up spring quarter with seasonal drinks, pastries
April 16, 2024
Back to 19th-century Vienna: Yefim Bronfman performs Beethoven, Schubert, Salonen and Schumann
April 16, 2024
Jayal: Modi has been erasing India’s history — and now he’s gearing up to do it for another five years
April 16, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1718 Views
Senate passes bill to end use of small, single-use plastic bottles in Illinois hotels
Misha Oberoi, Assistant City Editor • April 11, 2024
2
389 Views
Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians
Beatrice Villaflor and Jerry WuApril 15, 2024
3
357 Views
Evanston’s heyday brings eclectic vintage clothing
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • April 11, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Chicago Latino Film Festival comes to NU to educate students of Latino culture

Will+Parrinello%2C+director+of+the+documentary+%E2%80%9CWater+for+Life%2C%E2%80%9D+answered+questions+from+the+audience+in+a+Q%26amp%3BA+following+the+film.
Joshua Sukoff/The Daily Northwestern
Will Parrinello, director of the documentary “Water for Life,” answered questions from the audience in a Q&A following the film.
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor
April 16, 2024

The Chicago Latino Film Festival is bringing Latin American culture to Northwestern through film in a two-day event Tuesday and Thursday.

The film festival is a 40-year-old Chicago-based tradition that introduces new voices of Ibero-American cinema, documenting the history of its artform and encouraging cultural expression in a weeklong downtown event.

Its influence spread to NU in 2018, when the Department of Spanish and Portuguese contacted the festival. This is the second time the festival has been held at the University following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and financial reasons.

The department introduced the festival to campus to provide an event for those interested in Spanish culture, said Spanish Prof. Reyes Morán, a committee member of the NU initiative.

They’ve also found connections between the films and the department’s curriculum.

“It ties nicely with a lot of our curriculum,” committee member and Spanish Prof. César Enrique Hoyos Álvarez said. “So it’s a way for students to also see how these films are somewhat related or tied to the topics that they go over in class.”

The movies featured at NU are the documentary “Water for Life” and the drama “Allà, cartas al corazón.” These are a “rare” selection that viewers will not be able to see elsewhere, committee member and faculty lecturer Isabella Vergara Calderon said.

The NU committee selected the two out of the festival’s 50 feature films and 35 short films they thought would be best received on campus, Calderon said.

“They ask us to pick two films that best resonate with our students on campus and also the community outside of campus and connect both spaces together,” she said.

But the festival cannot come to campus each year, and the committee is unsure if NU will host it in 2025, Calderon said.

The department’s ability to host the festival depends on their budget to buy film rights and venue availability, Calderon said.

Fundraising is a significant factor in paying for the films, and there is a collaborative effort among various organizations to fund the festival, including the radio, television and film department, the Latin American and Caribbean Studies program, the Language Resource Center and the Alice Kaplan Institute for the Humanities.

The festival isn’t limited to Spanish students at NU. The intention was to open it to the community and whoever wanted to learn more about the films and the themes within them, Hoyos Álvarez said, and Tuesday’s film attracted around 30 people.

“Water for Life” told the story of three individuals in Honduras, El Salvador and Chile who refused to let government-supported industries and transnational corporations take their water. Following the film, director Will Parrinello participated in a Q&A event.

Evanston resident Mary Lucas attended the Tuesday film with her husband Isidro Lucas, a former Chicago Latino Film Festival board member. Mary Lucas said she loved the film and thought the photography was “outstanding.”

Isidro Lucas agreed.

“It was very, very good,” he said. “The pace is great, the personalities are played up and the images are extremely compelling.”

The festival will feature Mexican drama “Allà, cartas al corazón” on Thursday in Lutkin Hall at 5:30 p.m., with opening remarks from the director, Montserrat Larqué, and a closing reception.

Email: [email protected]
X: @betsy_lecy

Related Stories:
—- Latinos en Evanston North Shore holds Los Años Dorados
—- Leveraging grants and local partnerships, Evanston Latinos looks to open community kitchen pilot in June
—- Evanston Latinos to open Community Kitchen for local entrepreneurs
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Jonah Kagen performed heartfelt acoustic music with passion at Beat Kitchen on April 15.
Jonah Kagen’s Beat Kitchen ‘flu game’ shows off masterful musician, charismatic performer
Podculture: Tonik Tap performs “Timeless” spring show
Podculture: Tonik Tap performs “Timeless” spring show
Spearheaded by Communication freshman Aditi Adve, The Deep End is being reintroduced after a yearlong hiatus.
The Deep End to bring satirical news back to NU
On Friday, Maggie Rogers released her third studio album, “Don’t Forget Me,” which marked a homecoming to the outdoorsy folk of her youth.
Liner Notes: In ‘Don’t Forget Me,’ Maggie Rogers returns to folk roots with triumph
Daniel Burnett in front of his mural inside Reprise Coffee Roasters.
Evanston artist Daniel Burnett paints to bring awareness to the city
Choir teacher Ms. Sanders (Communication junior Caroline Drapeau) speaks to her wife on the phone while choir member Mary (Communication freshman Mila Levit) eavesdrops.
From the Wings: Vertigo’s ‘Pity the Woman Who Never Spills’ is a love letter to high school classmates — or is it a hate letter?
More in Latest Stories
Jayal: Modi has been erasing India’s history — and now he’s gearing up to do it for another five years
Jayal: Modi has been erasing India’s history — and now he’s gearing up to do it for another five years
Kronenberg: The Daily must revise its anonymity policies
Kronenberg: The Daily must revise its anonymity policies
A dollar sign comes out of a Ph.D. diploma.
Northwestern University Postdoctoral Union seeks a ‘seat at the table’
A computer with research symbols coming out of it.
Northwestern Football alumni create AI research start-up Consensus
Students and volunteers pick out prom dresses.
The Woman’s Club of Evanston dresses local students up at 17th annual Dreams Delivered Prom Boutique
The arch.
Six Northwestern professors named 2024 Guggenheim Fellows
More in Television and Film
Irfana Majumdar made her directorial debut with Shankar’s Fairies in 2021.
Asian Pop-Up Cinema partners with The Block, features screening of ‘Shankar’s Fairies’
While the main romance falls short, the “movie within a movie” format in “The Fall Guy” breathes new life into the action genre.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Fall Guy’ highlights power of stunt doubles, Ryan Gosling
Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson got engaged during the season 28 finale of The Bachelor.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 is all roses, no thorns
Northwestern alum Emily Gerson Saines (Communication ‘86) is a manager and Emmy-nominated producer who funds the Max Saines Grant in honor of her son Max.
Studio 22 hosts Emily Gerson Saines as a muse for creative film production
“Halo”’s characters are a large reason why the games are so great, and that makes it frustrating when the television show mishandles them.
Reel Thoughts: Second season of ‘Halo’ provides casual fun, lacks substance
Wim Wenders’ new film anatomizes the life of a Tokyo janitor.
Reel Thoughts: “Perfect Days” broke my heart as it searched for solace in the little things
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in