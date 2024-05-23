Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Applause for a Cause to premiere mafia, mobsters-filled ‘NECRO 101’

Julz+Feit%E2%80%99s+%E2%80%9CNECRO+101%E2%80%9D+features+tales+of+mobsters+and+mafias.
Photo courtesy of Ananya Paul
Julz Feit’s “NECRO 101” features tales of mobsters and mafias.
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor
May 23, 2024

Applause for a Cause’s eighth feature-length film will feature a college senior who needs one final credit to graduate and takes the only remaining class: Necromancy 101.

“It’s like a Gen Z, comedic version of ‘The Godfather,’” said Communication senior and Co-Director Sam Friedman.

“NECRO 101” is set to premiere during Northwestern’s film fest at a sold-out showing and a red carpet at the AMC Evanston 12 on May 31. Given the limited seating, there will be additional screenings for $5 on June 3, 4 and 5 at 6 p.m. at Annie May Swift Auditorium.

Applause raises money for a philanthropic organization each year by making a student-run film and donating its proceeds. This year’s chosen beneficiary is The Lou Malnati Brain Cancer Institute, a brain tumor research center.

Throughout the summer, Applause’s executive board solicited script submissions mostly from students. Communication senior and Co-Director Brady Meldorf said the group took into account the quality of the story, potential shooting locations and practicality within the budget.

Despite some budget concerns, Meldorf said Applause felt a strong resonance with Communication senior Julz Feit’s film “NECRO 101.”

“It was a bit daunting in terms of production value and the budget we were working with, but Sam and I were willing to take a risk,” Weldorf said.

After finalizing the pre-production logistics in Fall Quarter, Applause’s 91 members and nine actors began filming in Winter Quarter. Filming happened over eight weekends with five- to 12-hour filming days.

The film sets were shot almost entirely on campus, Communication sophomore and Co-Producer Ananya Paul said. Applause filmed a Godfather-inspired scene in the Guild Lounge in Scott Hall, transformed the Great Room, a Norris University Center satellite venue, into the mafia mob boss’ restaurant and depicted a classroom in the 2122 Sheridan Rd. building.

The crew sent footage to the editor throughout the filming process, Meldorf said. A majority of the editing was done during Spring Quarter.

Despite the time commitment, Paul said seeing the film come to life is worthwhile, especially with the friendships she made throughout the year.

“You have this product and you have a connection because of this product,” she said. “It almost feels like a family.”

Applause is applying for the film to be featured at film festivals outside of NU, according to Paul.

Paul said she wants to see the film to outlast a premiere because of all the efforts Applause members dedicated to creating the film while being full-time students.

“The fact that you spent so much time and energy into making a film, you want to take it somewhere and have it not only screened once,” Paul said.

Along with “NECRO 101”, NU’s film fest will feature a series of premieres. Media Arts Grant’s will premiere at the Block Cinema at 6:30 p.m. on May 29. Advanced Sitcom Writing’s will be screened at Annie May Swift Hall at 6 p.m. on May 30. Senior Directing’s premiere will be at McCormick Auditorium at 1:30 p.m on June 2.

Email: [email protected]
X: @betsy_lecy

