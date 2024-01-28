Freshmen won’t let frigid winter temperatures hinder their style

Northwestern students bundled up in coats and scarves to brace the cold as Evanston temperatures reached chilling lows during the first month of Winter Quarter. While some students chose warmth over style, others embraced the challenge of balancing fashion and comfort.

Three first-year students said they brighten their chilly days with colorful outfits, often composed of second-hand pieces found either in thrift stores or on Depop, an online thrift store.

Medill freshman Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez said he refuses to be spotted in sweatpants, Ugg boots, or a cinched-waist trench coat, even if it means sacrificing comfort. He said he always incorporates at least one pop of color in his clothing to avoid letting the winter weather inhibit his outfits.

“I need to be a little bit uncomfortable,” Hernandez Gonzalez said.

Hernandez Gonzalez said he loves to see other students donned in colorful outfits, and appreciates a break from the “gloomy” atmosphere and frequent Canada Goose parka sightings.

Hernandez Gonzalez said he encourages others to express their emotions through their clothing. He defines good style as when someone infuses their identity and personality into an outfit, he said.

“Don’t limit yourself to a Pinterest board,” Hernandez Gonzalez said.

Weinberg freshman Jaclyn Boxer said she does not exhibit this same mentality. She uses Pinterest to track her favorite brands, such as Sandy Liang and Paloma Wool.

Boxer said she likes wearing colorful earmuffs or scarves that add a flair of excitement to her outfits. The scarves even double as a hat for Boxer, who likes to wear them as a “Babushka” scarf.

Boxer said her method for choosing an outfit boils down to “fun” on top and “boring” on bottom. Her red, green or blue chunky knit sweaters are typically accentuated by one of her pairs of simple blue jeans, a staple piece for Boxer.

“There’s no limit on the amount of jeans you could have,” Boxer said.

Boxer also said that it is difficult to make puffer jackets unique. To maintain her individuality, she prefers to wear a faux fur or wool coat. However, she said if she must wear a puffer, she will don her retro-style, vibrant green North Face jacket.

RTVF freshman and Miami resident Jaimie Walsh said she admittedly prioritizes fashion over warmth.

Like Hernandez Gonzalez and Boxer, Walsh also loves a pop of color and hopes to acquire more colorful scarves this season.

Walsh also agreed that the sun has set on puffer jackets, so she finds herself “layering and layering until (she’s) reached the maximum.”

After arriving at NU, Walsh discovered Evanston’s Crossroads Trading Co., a convenient hub on Sherman Avenue for recycled fashion. She said she has already bought a few pairs of cheap yet stylish shoes.

Walsh said she also attributes a significant portion of her wardrobe to Instagram ads.

“They just know what I want,” Walsh said. “I know it’s a ploy to get me to shop, but it works.”

