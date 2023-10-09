Coach comes in clutch: Luxury fashion house brings bags and beverages to Norris

Students accustomed to lengthy coffee lines at Norris University Center were treated to a surprise Monday afternoon when fashion brand Coach graced the Norris East Lawn with a complimentary coffee truck and bag display as part of their Wear Your Shine tour.

Coach sent out a text on Oct. 8 notifying receivers that Coach would be on campus for a limited time.

Workers assembled the art installation with a lit-up Coach logo on either side and mirrors with sayings like “WearYourShine” on them. Students passing by stopped to take photos and admire a shiny display of handbags.

Coach’s marketing brand affiliate Lindsey Spiegelman said the tour is coming to 20 college campuses to allow students a moment of self-reflection.

“(Coach) wants students to take a moment to breathe and debrief a little from the chaotic day in college,” Spiegelman said.

The pop-up launched at Howard University and has since traveled to The Juilliard School and Ohio State University, Spiegelman said.

Throughout the day, the pop-up caught students’ attention.

“I was intrigued and wanted to learn more about it,” Weinberg junior Hebah Alshaikh said. “Also, I was wondering if they were giving out handbags?”

While Coach was not giving out free handbags, the coffee truck offered different hot drinks including lattes, mochas, hot chocolate and tea. Brand ambassadors in matching Coach bucket hats walked around and answered students’ questions.

Weinberg sophomore Alexandria Snyder said she was glad to get to the event early.

“I was not expecting this, but it’s cool to come check it out,” Snyder said.

Weinberg sophomore Lily Li was in line for MOD Pizza in Norris when she saw the pop-up outside. She said she felt the pop up was random and out-of-place on a college campus.

“I feel like [Coach] is really luxury for a couple of college students moving about their day,” Li said.

According to a Coach press release, the Wear Your Shine campaign hopes to inspire people to overcome “self-doubt to shine brightly in fashion and in life.”

In-store influencer Hannah Seldowitz said the campaign intended to reflect Coach’s revamped, more youthful image.

“(Coach) rebranded in the last two years to attract more young customers trying to show that our styles are evolving,” Seldowitz said.

