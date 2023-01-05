Northwestern Dining launches new restaurants, ‘847 Burger’ and ‘Buen Día,’ in Norris University Center

Students line up at the new Norris University Center restaurant, Buen Día, which opened after winter break.

Northwestern community members now have two new food options to choose from at the Norris University Center: 847 Burger, offering variations of burgers and a chicken sandwich, and Buen Día, serving tacos, quesadillas and burrito bowls.

Both accept meal exchanges and dining dollars.

Northwestern Dining collects data from student feedback, market research and culinary trends to decide how to update their dining options, according to Sophia Bamiatzis, District Marketing Manager of Compass Group, NU’s food services provider.

“We know that students are looking for customizable choices with authentic flavors that can also address a variety of dietary needs including allergen friendly, vegan and Halal options,” she wrote in an email to the Daily. “Both 847 Burger and Buen Día’s offerings align with what we hear our students want, while addressing their needs.”

NU Dining partnered with Compass Group to spearhead the restaurants, creating sample menus and taste testing the food. They designed the spaces so they would not require major renovations from the previous two restaurants, Associate Director of Operations Dan Foley said.

While the transition process was initially hindered by supply chain issues, NU Dining renovated both former burger spot Patty Squared and Olive Mediterranean Grill, which offered Mediterranean food, over winter break. Olive Mediterranean Grill will still be available to students at Tech Express’ Best of Local options, according to Bamiatzis.

“We have an obligation to try and provide quality and cost controls and all sorts of things to hungry students and faculty and staff,” Foley said. “And every now and then that means we flip things.”

Foley said a more efficient setup behind the counter for both new restaurants will result in faster turnaround times for food than occurred at Patty Squared.

Weinberg sophomore Dhruv Patel, who usually eats at Norris University Center’s MOD Pizza or Wildcat Deli about twice a week, said he tried the fried chicken sandwich from 847 Burger. He also appreciates that the new restaurant offers a vegetarian burger option.

“It’s nice to have a new variety of sandwich here,” he said. “Also, it was pretty good in terms of quality.”

Weinberg freshman Anna Truong bought Buen Día’s chicken tacos through the meal exchange option. She said the meal was better than the tacos from Elder Dining Commons, and that she enjoys the value of chips and salsa being included in her meal-exchange.

Truong prefers to use meal exchanges over dining dollars and plans on trying other options from Buen Día, including the quesadillas and other types of tacos.

“It’s better than getting pizza all the time,” she said.

