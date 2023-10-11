Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
55° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Land Use Commission rejects NU’s plan to host concerts at Ryan Field, approves stadium rebuild
October 12, 2023
Captured: Christian French performs 7th Chicago show
October 12, 2023
Crawford: The return of the R&B girl group
October 12, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2665 Views
Spokesperson from Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians raises concerns about archaeological sites around Ryan Field rebuild
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 9, 2023
2
1897 Views
Kappa Alpha Psi presents 2023 Dr. Clinton Bristow Jr. Awards
Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor • October 8, 2023
3
843 Views
Two Evanston residents believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 10, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Students talk fall fashion inspiration, campus style icons

A+close-up+of+Medill+freshman+Caleb+Evans%E2%80%99+outfit.
Karina Eid/The Daily Northwestern
A close-up of Medill freshman Caleb Evans’ outfit.
Karina Eid and Macy Millones
October 11, 2023

The dulcet aroma of Starbucks’ pumpkin spice lattes coupled with a recent drop in temperature signal that fall has officially descended upon Evanston. Right on cue, Northwestern students swapped out their tank tops and shorts for cozy sweaters and flannels, gearing up for the season.

Inside Norris University Center, McCormick sophomores Alex Rubin and Jacob Pomerantz  each sported a quintessential fall outfit, sipping on their go-to seasonal Starbucks orders.

Rubin wore a gray sweatshirt layered with an L.L.Bean flannel, blue jeans and sneakers, while Pomerantz dressed in an olive green t-shirt layered with an Eddie Bauer flannel, blue jeans, Blundstone boots and a backwards hat.

Rubin, a frequent shopper at Crossroads Trading, said layering is of the utmost importance.

“You need to get a couple of well coordinated pieces that you can interchange and put them on top of each other,” Rubin said. “It’s not that hard.”

Pomerantz said he cares little for fashion but indulges as long as it includes flannels — the cornerstone of his fall fits.

Rubin said much of his fashion inspiration comes from his friends. Pomerantz said strangers inspire his style. Once, he added,  he saw a man layering a flannel with a vest on a train — he called the outfit a “gamechanger.”

Just outside of Parkes Hall, Medill freshman Caleb Evans donned a vintage brown leather jacket – a birthday present from his parents — a Chicago Bears t-shirt, medium wash jeans, gold-rimmed glasses and his hallmark “C” pendant necklace. 

“(The necklace) just represents me,” Evans said.

For Evans, fashion supersedes a superficial concept. Instead, he said he uses clothes to display his unique identity and interests, like sports — drawing inspiration from none other than himself. 

Evans reduced fall fashion to one word: layering. He plans to incorporate a wide array of layers into his wardrobe this fall, including flannels, sweaters and possibly even a denim jacket — the top item on his wishlist.

Settled on South Campus, Weinberg sophomores Jesse Lee and Joanna Jung each describe their fall outfits as “casual” and “relaxed.” 

Sporting Korean brand Hyein Seo from head to toe and a backwards fitted cap, Lee said he takes fashion inspiration from trends he sees on Instagram. Lee said Justin Bieber, who can typically be spotted in oversized pants and sweatsuits, is one of his influences.

Jung broke down the specific details of her outfit, wearing Acne Studios pants, a K2 jacket and a New York Yankees beanie. Jung defined her outfit as “y2k,” a term commonly used to describe fashion of the early 2000s. She also draws inspiration from Korean street style. She said she tries to replicate actress Han So-Hee’s style. 

“I also look through Insta and if I like their fashion, I try to imitate it,” Jung said.

IMG_4034
Gallery5 Photos
Karina Eid/The Daily Northwestern
A close-up of Medill freshman Caleb Evans’ outfit.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @karinaaeidd

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @macymillones 

Related Stories:

‘Northwestern fitss’ Instagram account features fashion outfits across campus 

— Room to Room: Student Fashion Edition 

‘Liberatory fashion’: Student-run fashion brand Naranji aims to set people free through clothing
More to Discover
More in Campus
Weinberg began the process to update their curriculum requirements in 2016.
Weinberg debuts updated curriculum requirements
NU cheerleaders at Northwestern Football’s game against Penn State University on Sept. 30 at Ryan Field. Former cheerleader Hayden Richardson sued the University for alleged forced labor and sex trafficking in 2021.
Northwestern disputes former cheerleader’s forced labor, sex trafficking allegations
About 100 staff members attended the fireside chat with University President Michael Schill in Norris University Center Tuesday afternoon.
University President Michael Schill talks athletics, affirmative action at fireside chat with staff
The Kellogg School of Business houses the Zell Fellows accelerator program.
Zell Family Foundation gifts $25 million to the Kellogg Zell Fellows accelerator program
An individual in a suit and tie behind an brown podium featuring the ASG logo.
ASG launches new Executive Grant to support student orgs and initiatives
Close to 200 Northwestern community members gathered by candlelight outside Deering Library to honor the lives lost in the Israel-Hamas war.
Northwestern Jewish community hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Israel-Hamas war
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in