Room to Room: Student Fashion Edition
February 1, 2023
In this special edition of Room to Room, students around campus walk us through their closet and talk about how they express themselves through fashion.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @joanne_n_h
Related Stories:
— New student-run Instagram account showcases fashion on campus
— Student-run Instagram account encourages sustainable fashion in Evanston
— ‘Liberatory fashion’: Student-run fashion brand Naranji aims to set people free through clothing