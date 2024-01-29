Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern beats Ohio State 83-58

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Fresh off an overtime thriller upset against No. 10 Illinois (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) Wednesday, Northwestern (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) beat Ohio State (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten) 83-58. Northwestern tallied more assists than Ohio State’s made field goal tally.

