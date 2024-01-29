Northwestern’s graduate student guard Ryan Langborg and sophomore forward Nick Martinelli, both in white basketball uniforms, high-five each other in the middle of the court.
Micah Sandy/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern beats Ohio State 83-58

Byline photo of Micah Sandy
Micah Sandy, Digital Managing Editor
January 29, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Fresh off an overtime thriller upset against No. 10 Illinois (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) Wednesday, Northwestern (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) beat Ohio State (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten) 83-58. Northwestern tallied more assists than Ohio State’s made field goal tally.

A crowd of people in bleachers stand in the dark and look forward. Some wave phone flashlights as purple light shines on them.A referee in the middle of a basketball court is surrounded by two teams – one with red jerseys and the other white. They hold up a basketball.Langborg dribbles a basketball and looks to the right as a player in a red uniform partially stands in the foreground.Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer dribbles a ball as his left arm is wrapped behind a player in a red uniform.Willie the Wildcat, dressed in a suit jacket, gives a purple necktie to a student wearing purple in the stands.Martinelli prepares to make a free throw.Graduate student guard Boo Buie sways a basketball in front of a player with a red jersey.Buie dribbles the ball forward as a player in a red jersey presses his hand against his faceFreshman guard Jordan Clayton dribbles the ball as two players in red uniforms stand in the foreground, facing him.The Northwestern University ‘Wildcat’ Basketball Band wearing purple quarter-zip jackets plays in the stands.Students in the stands cheer as they hold purple and white balloons.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @TheMicahSandy

