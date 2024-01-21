Captured: Northwestern women’s tennis sweeps Eastern Michigan in Saturday doubleheader
Emily Fosker/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Northwestern women’s tennis sweeps Eastern Michigan in Saturday doubleheader

Byline photo of Taylor Hancock
Emily Fosker and Taylor Hancock
January 21, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Rounding out a doubleheader at the Combe Tennis Center, Northwestern women’s tennis advanced to 3-0 on the season with a 7-0 sweep on Saturday against Eastern Michigan University. Next up for the Wildcats is ITA Kickoff Weekend, where they’ll face Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.

Two tennis players celebrate with a high-five, wearing black Northwestern attire. They are surrounded by other teammates.Elisa Van Meeteren follows through after hitting a ball.Neena Feldman crouches to hit the ball.Justine Leong lunges in preparation for the next set.Christina Hand leans forward while waiting for the ball.Sydney Pratt follows through after hitting a ball.As a ball comes towards them, Maria Shusharina hits the ball with her racket.Four tennis players shake hands over the net. Two of them wear black, and the other two wear white and green.Christina Hand shouts after scoring a point.Neena Feldman holds out her racket in front of the net, pointing at the opponent.Maria Shusharina, in profile, holding her racket up.Maria Shusharina hits the ball.Christina Hand jumps to hit the ball.Sydney Pratt swings the racquet at a ball above her head.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @emilyfosker

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @taylorhancock23

Related Stories:

Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Illinois 93-52

Women’s Tennis: Northwestern snatches victory from FAU in doubles season opener

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern falls to No. 21 NC State in season opener

More to Discover
More in Captured
Northwestern tennis doubles partners Gleb Blekher and Felix Nordby talk to each other while holding tennis balls and rackets.
Captured: Men’s Tennis: Northwestern loses first home game to Louisville 4-3
Captured: Wisconsin beats Northwestern swimming and diving, men’s 160 to 139 and women’s 193 to 106
Captured: Wisconsin beats Northwestern swimming and diving, men’s 160 to 139 and women’s 193 to 106
Buie, in a white basketball uniform, celebrates and holds his hands up in the air.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern tops Maryland, 72-69
Melannie Daley passes the ball to a teammate as opponent players make attempts to block.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Illinois 93-52
Basketball player Caroline Lau, who is wearing a white uniform, waits to pass the ball while a referee blows a whistle and points.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls short in first home game of 2024
A player in a black jersey dribbles a basketball around a player in a white jersey.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern upsets No.1 Purdue 92-88 in overtime
More in Latest Stories
A person dressed in a long burgundy coat with a top hat stands on top of a tree, holding a branch.
Timothée Chalamet, Keegan-Michael Key talk ‘Wonka’ in college journalist roundtable
A northbound Purple Line train approaches Main Street station in Evanston. CTA officials say they have plans to address riders’ complaints about reliability and service.
Rebuild of Howard station possible as CTA Purple Line plans to modernize
Juniors Anna Hightower and Ava Earl approach the finish line at a cross country meet. Earl won the mile event this weekend.
Cross Country: Northwestern’s Earl, Ellis secure event victories at Aurora Grand Prix
The Northwestern Chapter of AFSP is planning to hold a community walk tentatively scheduled for early May.
NU Chapter of AFSP aims to bring awareness, support for mental health on campus
NU student activists dined on tacos and nachos during the first day of “Disorientation Week.”
NU student activists launch first 'Disorientation Week' with opening meeting
Two fencers wearing masks stand side by side.
Fencing: Northwestern bolsters chemistry at Philadelphia Invitational
More in Photo
A player in a white jersey holds a basketball and attempts to dodge a player in a black and red jersey.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Northern Illinois 89-67
A person wearing a Santa outfit waves from a flatbed railcar.
Gallery: CTA Holiday Train carries Santa, elves to every 'L' station
Strings of lights in a city plaza at night.
Gallery: Evanston shops welcome the holiday season with festive storefront displays
A board with two rows of bells, each with labels of different rooms attached to them.
Gallery: ‘Downton Abbey: The Exhibition’ showcases the TV show’s sets, costumes and accessories
A person poses in a gray crewneck.
Gallery: Freeman shines with clothing business, NU Dazzle
A woman sits in a chair and poses for a portrait.
Gallery: Getting to know Ald. Krissie Harris
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in