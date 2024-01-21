Captured: Northwestern women’s tennis sweeps Eastern Michigan in Saturday doubleheader

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Rounding out a doubleheader at the Combe Tennis Center, Northwestern women’s tennis advanced to 3-0 on the season with a 7-0 sweep on Saturday against Eastern Michigan University. Next up for the Wildcats is ITA Kickoff Weekend, where they’ll face Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @emilyfosker

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @taylorhancock23

Related Stories:

— Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Illinois 93-52

— Women’s Tennis: Northwestern snatches victory from FAU in doubles season opener

— Men’s Tennis: Northwestern falls to No. 21 NC State in season opener