Men’s Basketball: Former Northwestern forward Pete Nance inks 10-day contract with Cleveland Cavaliers

Former Northwestern forward Pete Nance has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing F/C Pete Nance on a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Nance has averaged 13.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for Cavs’ G League affiliate. He went undrafted in 2023 after spending his final college season at UNC. pic.twitter.com/kkb4I1vuD0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2024

Nance averaged 9.6 points and pulled down 5.4 rebounds per game in his four seasons with the Wildcats. After initially declaring for the NBA Draft in 2022, the forward transferred to North Carolina to play out his college eligibility.

Nance’s numbers improved slightly during his lone season as a Tar Heel, averaging 10 points and 6 rebounds. While Nance entered his name in the 2023 NBA draft, he went undrafted.

However, Nance’s NBA journey did not stop there. After signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cavaliers in June, the forward was waived as the season started.

This led Nance to the team’s G-League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, where the 6-foot-10 forward immediately stood out.

In six games with the Charge, Nance averaged 13.3 points and 7.8 rebounds. After guard Ricky Rubio’s sudden retirement and an array of injuries, the Cavaliers were left with 13 players on their NBA roster and were in desperate need to bolster their bench depth.

Nance will become the third member of his family to play for Cleveland, with both his father and brother having played for the organization.

Nance would also be the first former Wildcat to play in the NBA since Vic Law — who appeared in eight games for the Orlando Magic in the 2019-2020 season.

The Cavaliers are slated to play five games over Nance’s 10-day stint, providing plenty of opportunities for the Akron native to prove he belongs at the professional level.

